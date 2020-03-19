Citizens of Louisiana have expressed concern via social media.
They are afraid that the state, via the national guard, will impose martial law in the wake of the rapidly spreading, novel coronavirus.
Thursday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers took to social media and a press conference to state that was not the case. To date, roughly 400 national guardsmen and women have been deployed, mostly as security detail for drive-thru coronavirus locations as well as warehousing for testing kits.
Edwards reiterated that he did not ask to deploy the National Guard to invoke martial law.
Other concerns from citizens included shelter-in-place programs, which the governor added he had not required.
However, he didn't take it off the table, either.
"If the people of Louisiana don't take these mitigation measures seriously, we could look like Italy," Edwards said, leaving the afternoon press conference on a sober note.
Edwards had a conference call with President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence regarding response to early models, which suggest the Louisiana healthcare system will be overwhelmed by next week, lacking the necessary ICU beds, staff, supplies, and equipment.
Edwards said that he will do what he must to 'flatten the curve,' but reiterated that the moves he had already made were 'aggressive' and he did not want to make more.
Edwards said that Louisiana's per capita cases of the coronavirus continue to lead the nation, and even in Orleans Parish the raw numbers are No. 7 - with Cook County, Illinois (Chicago) at No. 8.
The governor asked Louisiana residents to take the mitigation efforts seriously, so that he would not have to activate more serious measures. Those mitigation efforts include:
- Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Staying home if sick, and only leaving if necessary
- Staying 6 feet or more from others in public
- Disinfecting common surfaces in the home
- Keeping public gatherings to 50 people or less, private gatherings to 10 or less
Attorney General Jeff Landry stated at a press conference yesterday that the governor was well within his rights, through the health department and a health crises, that his actions were being performed to save lives and prevent the spread of the virus.
Shelter in place, the governor added, can be instituted at local levels of government as well - but it is not a complete lockdown. Citizens are still allowed to leave their homes, when necessary, to get supplies from the grocery story, pharmacy, or to go to the doctor.
Coronavirus cases are reported twice a day, at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. by the Louisiana Department of Health. The governor warned that more tests were flowing through the department for confirmation, and that residents of Louisiana should expect more spikes in positive case numbers, and deaths, in the coming days.
