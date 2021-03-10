LIVINGSTON -- The fever, fatigue, and constant body aches removed all doubt for Joe Murphy.
After experiencing a “rough” 10-day battle with the novel coronavirus, his mind was made up — he’d be getting the vaccine at the earliest possible moment.
“It took away any doubt about whether or not I was going to get the shot,” Murphy said.
Three months after his bout with COVID-19, Murphy was able to make good on that promise to himself.
And he was joined by hundreds of his employees who had their own reasons for getting vaccinated.
The Livingston Parish Public Schools system held its first district-wide COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, giving employees a chance to initiate their vaccination series and try to bring normalcy to a school year unlike any other.
School employees filed in and out of the Suma Professional Development Center for most of the day as LPPS nurses administered the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose 21 days after the first.
“Be proud you got vaccinated!” an upbeat Deborah Miller said after administering a shot.
The clinic was made possible after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent expansion to the pool of those eligible for a vaccine. Last month, Edwards made shots available to the teachers and support staff of K-12 schools.
After the change, the Livingston Parish system district didn’t waste any time.
One day following Edwards’ announcement, LPPS employees received a letter informing them of the district’s plan to offer vaccines in-house by utilizing the nursing department. Employees had to register via an online sign-up form, but they were also sent a list of all local providers administering vaccines in case they wanted to go elsewhere.
School officials scheduled the district’s clinic for March 10, the same day students would be out due to a professional development day. After much preparation, the plan came to fruition around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, when the first shots were given.
School Board member Devin Gregoire, who received the vaccine, lauded the district’s efforts in offering the vaccine to employees who have endured much this school year.
“The central office and nursing department went through a whole lot of prep to make sure this went as smoothly as possible,” Gregoire said. “We’re really proud of all the stuff they’re doing and all the nurses for stepping up and doing their part.”
Nearly 700 LPPS employees registered for a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Nursing Coordinator Jennifer Wilkinson. The Livingston Parish school system has roughly 4,000 employees, which includes teachers, administrators, bus drivers, custodians, central office staff, and others.
The district received all 700 doses it requested for the endeavor, Murphy said. If there are unused doses at the end of the day, Murphy said, “We will make phone call” to try to get them used.
The clinic got off to a smooth start with hardly any hiccups. Once employees arrived, they had to check in and go over a consent form. After that, they went to one of 15 stations set up in the auditorium where an LPPS nurse administered the shot.
Once employees received their shot, they went to an outdoor sitting area for 15 to 30 minutes to make sure there was no reaction to the vaccine. Before they left, each patient received a “LPPS Vaccine Center” sticker and card — both made in the district’s print shop — informing them of the date and time for their second appointment.
District leaders said much planning went into the operation, which they hoped would run “like clockwork.”
“We’re doing about 15 vaccines every 10 minutes,” Wilkinson said. “We want to get them in and out.”
Murphy, in his second full school year as the district’s superintendent, received his vaccine around 9 a.m., with his shot administered by Tonya Maher.
Though Murphy didn’t have much hesitation toward the vaccine, he acknowledged that isn’t the case for everyone, saying the district has had a “mixed reaction” when it comes to vaccinations “just like any other organization.” But he added that many have been eager to get a vaccine and that several have received one from outside providers.
Murphy said the district decided to utilize the nursing department to help “get a good response from our employees.”
“First of all, they’re trained professionals,” Murphy said of those in the nursing department. “This is what they do all the time. And we really feel like by having our people doing this, our response from our employees would be improved in getting vaccinated.
“And we want all our employees vaccinated… because we want to get back to some normalcy in what we do.”
Normal has been hard to come by this year as positive cases and contact tracing have resulted in students and teachers alike having to quarantine. According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been more than 1,100 reported COVID-19 cases among LPPS students and staff, which has led to even more having to go into isolation.
With roughly two months left in the school year, Murphy and other school leaders across the state are hoping vaccinations will ensure the 2020-21 school year ends in a more traditional fashion than it started. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), fully vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine if exposed within 90 days and have remained asymptomatic.
“I think that’s really important because that allows us to keep our employees in our system at least through the end of the school year so we can provide the best education we possibly can,” Murphy recently told the School Board.
The school system will also provide the second dose to teachers and staff who received their first on Wednesday 21 days from now, Murphy said. He added that a second group of vaccinations for the teachers and staff is possible if there is demand.
Following his procedure, Murphy said the vaccine “wasn’t any less painful or more painful than getting a flu shot.”
He also talked about his own bout with COVID-19, which became public in early December shortly after he tested positive. Murphy said he struggled for 10 days with “extreme fatigue, fever, aching.” At one point, his oxygen level reached 91, though he added that he “thankfully” didn’t require hospitalization.
“It took away any doubt about whether I would get the vaccine,” Murphy said.
Gregoire, who represents Albany schools on the School Board, said his daughter’s bout with the coronavirus removed any hesitancy he and his wife, a middle school science teacher, may have had about the vaccine.
Gregoire said his daughter tested positive around Thanksgiving and lost her sense of smell, a common symptom of the virus. Three and a half months later, it’s finally starting to return, he said.
“The sense of smell taking this long to just start to return was really disconcerting to me,” he said. “I started asking people about it, and there’s a lot of that. That smell and taste takes a long time to come back.”
Though Gregoire said vaccination “is not a requirement,” he encouraged those undecided to consult their doctor and research the vaccines to help them make the most informed choice.
“Just like everybody in the country has their opinion, everybody in the school system has their opinion on what’s best for them,” he said. “In the end, this is your decision.”
Margueritte Hutchinson, financial secretary at South Live Oak Elementary, said she had “no hesitancy” when it came to signing up for the vaccine clinic and did so “immediately” after the portal went live.
Cydney Reyna, a speech pathologist for Westside Junior High and Walker Junior High, also said she wasn’t hesitant about the vaccine, adding that she wanted to be protective “of myself and my family.”
Reyna even received her vaccine from her friend Jill Rome, her school’s registered nurse.
“Jill told me what station she was at and I was assigned to another station, but she told a nurse to send me to her station because she was free,” Reyna said with a laugh. “So that was nice to have it done by a friend.”
Marla Whittington, who serves as the nurse at Frost, was one of 15 professionals administering vaccine shots. Given the struggles of the last school year, she said she and the nursing department are “hopeful” things will go back to normal soon.
“Today is definitely giving people some hope,” Whittington said.
