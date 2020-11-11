LIVINGSTON -- Under normal circumstances, Veterans Day at Frost Elementary is quite the affair.
The day begins with lunch in the cafeteria, where veterans and their spouses are served a scrumptious meal, spread out on tables topped with fresh tablecloths and neatly-arranged table settings.
Much of the campus is adorned with red, white, and blue patriotic decorations that fill up the hallways, classrooms, doorways, and inside the gymnasium. Inside the gym is where a lively program takes place, with students singing songs and performing skits in front of a standing-room only crowd.
When veterans leave for the day, they do so with a plethora of goodies: They take home “thank you” cards, handwritten letters, gift bags, pens, and medals. It’s even become customary for veterans to wear these medals when they return to the school’s program the following year.
“We pull out all the stops for them,” said Courtney Blount, a second grade teacher.
Under normal circumstances, Blount said Frost Elementary’s Veterans Day program is one of the year’s highlights at the school.
Unfortunately, there has been nothing normal about 2020.
Like nearly all other aspects of normal life, the coronavirus pandemic has had a say in what goes on and what doesn’t, what’s allowed and what’s not.
With large gatherings mostly falling under the “not allowed” category — especially when it comes to bringing outside visitors on a school campus — schools statewide have had to ditch several of their regular yearly programs.
That includes those held on Veterans Day.
But despite the challenges, local students, teachers, and administrators found other ways to thank their veterans, both at home and abroad.
With large gatherings mostly banned amid the COVID-19 public health emergency, Livingston Parish schools found creative ways to let veterans know they’re thinking of them and that their service is — and will continue to be — appreciated.
Many uploaded videos to their websites or social media platforms; others delivered food to veterans at their homes; many hung patriotic decorations or displayed signs around campus; one even held a veterans parade where cars rolled past flag-waving students.
“Thank you to all of those who have served or who are serving our great country,” read a Facebook post from Freshwater Elementary, which included photos of students and their handmade decorations. “Today, we salute you!”
District leaders lamented not being able to thank veterans in-person — a staple of the Livingston Parish Public Schools calendar — via social media Wednesday morning. In a post addressed, “To All Our Veterans,” leaders said, “We are forever in your debt and today we honor your service to our country.”
“This day may have changed our customary recognition of our Veterans in our schools, but it will never change our hearts and our gratitude to every service member who has served our country and laid the foundation of freedom for generations to come,” the post read.
At Seventh Ward Elementary — another school that goes all out for Veterans Day — Principal Laura Dunlap said in a video that students have recently been learning “about veterans and their service to our country.”
To show its appreciation, the school uploaded to its Facebook page videos of students singing the military medleys for the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marines as well as a slideshow of the school’s veterans.
Joining Dunlap in the video was Assistant Principal Bridget Castille, who knows something about being a veteran.
“It’s because of you that we can go to bed at night and lay our heads down knowing that we live in the best country in the world,” Castille said. “Being a veteran myself and being married to a veteran, I can’t tell you how important this day is. We are very grateful and humbled by it.”
Other schools joined in the virtual celebrations.
At Doyle High, teachers gathered photos of the school’s veterans and had a former student create a 4-minute slideshow. The online video featured the photos of a couple dozen veterans, including one who served in World War I and another who graduated in 2019.
At Southside Junior High, the school posted a video on Youtube featuring this year’s essay winners, who read their pieces in the 13-minute video.
At Walker High, teachers Madelyne Easley and Mason Lane along with the school’s FFA officers put on a virtual program that was broadcast on the school’s Facebook page as well as on MeTv Cox 117 and Eatel 130.
“We’re honored to be able to honor all our veterans that have died for us, fought for us, and are serving us now,” said Walker High Principal Jason St. Pierre at the start of the 30-minute program.
Though Frost Elementary was unable to have its traditional program, the school still carried out its tradition of serving veterans on their special day: A small group of teachers spent their wednesday morning delivering food to around 40 veterans and their spouses in Livingston and the surrounding areas.
The oldest veteran to receive a meal was an 86-year-old Navy veteran, while the youngest was a 19-year-old in the Army.
Blount, who led the school’s Veterans Day committee, said Principal Stacey Wise and Assistant Principal Mark Curtis made the call earlier this year to cancel the program but “were very adamant that we do something.”
“Our principals really wanted to do something, so we always knew we would honor our veterans in some way,” she said. “They made sure that the entire school was on board and that classes participated and that students were motivated. Our students are very aware of what it means to be a veteran and what they mean to our country.”
Like in years past, students constructed handmade letters, cards, and other items for veterans, with all classes participating in the campus-wide project.
Blount said her class made thank-you cards. Another teacher, Tiffany Blount, said her class made a wreath to hang in the front office. Another teacher, Jennifer Sims, said the kindergarten classes decorated their outside windows, which can be seen from the highway.
Along with the gifts and decoration, the teachers delivered hot plate lunches, which featured a dessert, a roll, a salad, and heaping servings of spaghetti cooked by Rev. Wayne Mack, pastor of Cross Truth Ministries in Livingston.
Mack said he began cooking around 4 a.m. Wednesday, needing less than five hours to make 110 pounds of spaghetti in a big cast iron pot. Despite the early wake-up call, he said he was “happy to do it.”
“I certainly didn’t mind doing it for the veterans,” he said.
Martha and Joey Mack, pastors of Unity Prayer Center since 2017, allowed the teachers to use the church’s facility to prepare the lunch plates before six teams went out delivering meals and gift bags.
Blount said the two pastors usually help out at the school’s Veterans Day program each year, something Martha said wasn’t going to end despite the changes this year.
“We definitely wanted to help out,” she said.
(Editor's note: This story has been edited after a teacher's name was incorrectly listed. It has since been corrected.)
