With much confusion throughout Louisiana as the state continues to grapple with hurricane recovery and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people can have some of their questions answered this weekend in Denham Springs.
The Livingston Parish Town Hall, featuring multiple state representatives and the attorney general, will take place at the North Park pavilions, next to the tennis courts, on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Scheduled to run from 3-5 p.m., those expected to appear include Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs; Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany; and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
The event will begin with Louisiana Music Hall of Famer and Denham Springs native Chase Tyler singing the national anthem, followed by opening remarks from Landry. The program will then enter a Q&A session.
People are required to submit questions in advance, but the town hall is open and free to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and blankets.
Food will be served by Firehouse BBQ.
To submit questions to the town hall, email lptownhall1@gmail.com by noon on Friday, Oct. 30. If your question is for a specific speaker, please make a note when submitting a question.
