This year’s Town of Albany Christmas parade has been cancelled, organizers have announced.
The cancellation was brought on by “2020 circumstances,” according to a statement released by the Albany Volunteer Fire Department via social media. Large gatherings have been largely discouraged this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This year would’ve marked the 38th year of the parade. Instead, it marks the parade’s first cancellation since 2012.
“Due to 2020 circumstances, AVFD regrets to announce that the 38th Annual Albany Christmas Parade is cancelled this year,” the post read. “The safety of our community, family, friends always comes first. We will miss seeing all of you and being a part of the wonderful experience that is the Albany Christmas parade.”
The Town of Albany’s annual Christmas parade is one of the holiday highlights in Livingston Parish, with hundreds of spectators gathering at night to watch festive floats, trucks, and other vehicles pass by on the streets.
Traditionally starting and ending at Albany High, the parade usually features more than 100 floats as well as numerous marching bands and costumed dancers that draw visitors from across Livingston Parish. It also includes a judging contest as well as a plethora of parade throws.
Below is the entire statement from the Albany Volunteer Fire Department regarding the parade’s cancellation:
Dear Albany Community and friends,
We remain grateful to our members, community and participants, who have invested considerable effort in creating an outstanding parade in past years.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we look forward to seeing everyone next year.
Sincerely,
Your friends from the Albany Volunteer Fire Department
