There will be no Christmas parade in the Town of Livingston this year.
The town recently announced via social media that it was cancelling its annual Christmas parade due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to COVID concerns, the town council voted unanimously to cancel the Christmas parade this year,” leaders said on the town’s official Facebook page.
The annual Christmas parade is one of the town’s annual highlights, with dozens of decorated cars processing Livingston at night as people of all ages watch from the streets, waiting for traditional throws.
A woman gets ready to throw beads during the Town of Livingston’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 9.
David Gray | The News
This marks another in a long line of Christmas celebrations in Livingston Parish to be cancelled this year, following parades in Albany, French Settlement, Walker and Denham Springs.
The Krewe of Denham Springs took that a step further when it cancelled its annual Mardi Gras parade scheduled in early February.
The only town or village to hold a parade this holiday season was in Maurepas, where the non-profit organization Amite River Christmas on the Bayou held a boat parade on Dec. 5.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and health experts have urged people against attending large gatherings — sometimes deemed “super spreader” events — to limit exposure to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 6,500 Louisianans since March.
