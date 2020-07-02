The Town of Livingston will not hold its annual Fourth of July celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor David McCreary has announced.
Typically, the town holds an Independence Day celebration at Circle Drive Park, located directly in front of Town Hall. The event usually draws up to a couple hundred people and includes games, prizes, inflatables, food, music, and a fireworks display to cap off the night.
But with an ongoing public health emergency, McCreary and other town leaders felt it was best to cancel this year’s party.
“Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our residents,” McCreary told The News. “I talked to the other councilmen, and we just didn’t want to risk anything because COVID is coming back.”
The announcement was made on the town’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, citing the recent surge in cases — particularly in Livingston Parish — as the reasoning behind calling off this year’s festivities.
Livingston Parish surpassed 1,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, reaching 1,025. Since June 23, the parish has confirmed 334 new cases off of 2,558 tests for a positivity rate of 13 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
“Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Livingston and its surrounding areas and out of an abundance of caution, Mayor McCreary and the Town Council have decided to heed the Governor’s warnings and ask its citizens to practice social distancing this Fourth of July,” the Facebook post said.
“Livingston will still have our annual firework presentation at dark, but the park will be closed as to help stop the spread of the virus. We wish you and your family continued health while you celebrate Independence.”
Despite closing down Circle Drive Park, McCreary said the town will still put on its fireworks display for people to watch while maintaining social distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.