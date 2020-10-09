Town of Livingston Mayor David McCreary has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he has announced via social media.
McCreary made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, saying he is “feeling fine” and receiving treatment but felt “it is necessary” to inform the public of his recent diagnosis.
The town meeting scheduled for Thursday night was cancelled out of “precautionary measures.”
“As a precaution I am informing the public that I have tested positive for COVID,” the post read. “I want to inform the public, as I have been in contact with many people, as Mayor, over the last several days. I am feeling fine and being treated by the physician, but felt it is necessary for me to inform the public and all those that have been in contact with me.”
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has reported 3,926 cases; 40,279 tests; and 76 deaths.
