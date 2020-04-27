Town of Livingston Mayor David McCreary penned a letter to residents over the weekend commending them for heeding the mitigation measures set by state and local officials amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a lengthy Facebook post published on April 25, McCreary said his office has “continued to take the necessary steps to keep our employees and citizens as safe as possible,” such as by dividing the town’s maintenance and office employees into two teams.
He has also enacted social distancing in the office to a 10-foot rule of separation “at all times” and adopted a policy that allows only one person in a town vehicle at a time.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, exceeded 27,000 reported cases in Louisiana on Monday, including 183 in Livingston Parish. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an “important announcement” regarding the state’s response to the disease at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 27. The governor’s current stay-at-home order runs through Thursday, April 30.
In the post, McCreary described the impact of the novel coronavirus as “historic in nature,” adding that the disease has forced the council, town employees, and the mayor himself to adjust their normal routines, which includes closing the municipal building to walk-in customers and setting up a drop box for utility customers to pay their utility bills.
While understanding the financial strain the pandemic has caused as people across Louisiana and the rest of the country file for unemployment at record-breaking levels, McCreary said state law does not allow municipalities to forgive any utility billing.
However, he said the town is allowed to waive all penalties for payment past the due date, “which we are doing,” encouraging any utility customers who need to address their utility bill because of being unemployed to contact Town Hall to have their concerns addressed.
He concluded the letter by saying the town continues “to be fiscally responsible and cautious as we do not yet know the full extent COVID-19 will have on our economy and the newly placed guidelines that will come in the weeks ahead.”
“Rest assured, the best interest of our wonderful town is always on the forefront of every decision. We encourage you to continue to shop local,” McCreary said. “Our small but mighty town has so much to offer! We are all in this together---and we will get through this.
“Your council, our town employees, and I thank you for your patience and commitment to keeping everyone safe during this global pandemic.”
Below is a copy of McCreary’s letter (it can also be viewed by clicking here):
