If the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s state track and field meet is held this year, it won’t be at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
“LSU will not be hosting the LHSAA state meet in May,” an e-mail sent to LSU Track and Field Association members Wednesday, said.
The announcement comes on the heels of the Southeastern Conference canceling the remainder of its athletic year Tuesday in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“You hate to hear it for our athletes,” Live Oak girls track and field and football coach Blane Westmoreland said. “For our track athletes, it’s special to compete at LSU. Just like for football, it’s special to compete in the Superdome. For them to cancel, it’s a blow to our track and field athletes.
“Of course we all understand why. It’s the necessary move on behalf of LSU as well as the state to protect our athletes, and then of course the population of our state, so I understand, but it is a major blow to our track and field athletes.”
Louisiana High School Athletic Association Assistant Executive Director Adam MacDowell, who handles track and field, said the LSHAA is exploring other options for the state meet. He also said the logistics of hosting the state meet at a site other than LSU could be an issue given the fact that state qualifiers in track events are set at nine competitors. There are also other factors in play.
“LSU has a nine-lane track, so our contingency plans are not great,” he said. “There’s only one other nine-lane track in the state of Louisiana, and that is Tad Gormley in New Orleans in our current epicenter of the coronavirus. Our other contingency plan, which I’m working on, is reaching out with other member schools who would be willing to host a state track meet potentially in a different format, so a lot of things need to be considered, and this is all when and if we’re able to go back to school. If we’re not able to go back to school, the school year’s over, then it’s a moot point. But we will obviously do our best to run some kind of postseason event for our kids and get them to that point where they can have a state meet experience.”
Typically, the state meet is held over three days at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium, and MacDowell said moving the meet won’t be an easy task.
“How our track and field is set up with qualifying specifically for a nine-lane track and the fact that we have seven classifications, makes this track meet a monster and makes it very difficult to institute any type of change or any type of contingency plan,” he said.
Denham Springs High track and field coach Andy McLean said this year’s Livingston Parish meet, which was scheduled to be hosted by DSHS at Walker High on March 31 is ‘off the table, just because of the timeline.’”
“It would be great to be able to pull it off, but again, how long will we have to prepare for it if we do come back April 13, which is for Livingston Parish, spring break?”
McLean said those logistics that could make finishing the season, if it resumes, difficult.
“We would have come back the week of spring break if nothing gets pushed back any farther, and you still have to have district and regionals in order to get to state, so it wasn’t looking promising already,” he said. “It’s not to not be hopeful. It’s also to kind of understand the reality of the situation and what it takes to put on these quality meets. March is kind of the month of the season that you figure your team out. I know the kids can kind of run on their own to some extent, but there’s just such limited facilities and ability to train and be ready. Everything’s on hold. Everything changes so fast day-to-day, it’s kind of hard to be preparing for a state meet that would have been right at a month and a half, about six weeks away.”
“It would just take a lot to pull this season off,” he continued. “Like I said, with March, trying to figure your team out. Whether it’s relays or top two, when you get to district, you’ve typically had six or seven meets to figure out who’s your two best 100-meter runners or who’s your two best milers, or what it is. It’s hard to know what position you’re going to be. If I had to put together a district team within a couple of weeks of being back in school, that would be a pretty hard position.”
McLean is being realistic about the situation.
“I’m not trying to give up,” McLean said. “I fought to get as many kids out and my team together. There are some seniors who I wish they had another chance to compete. I’m glad we got to compete at St. Thomas Aquinas last Friday. I guess it’s just trying to understand how it’s feasible right now.”
McLean said the break is particularly tough on his throwers, noting Kaydon Berard had a personal record of 49 feet in the shot put at Walker and a win in the discus, while Alex Harris had a throw of 44 feet in the shot put.
“They’re the ones that are most limited right now, whereas some of the distance kids can go out and run in the park or run around their neighborhood,” McLean said. “Sprinters can kind of work on some plyometrics and things like that. I feel for my seniors -- kids, who everything’s just up in the air. We’re all adjusting.”
Live Oak’s program got off to a quick start this season, sweeping titles at the Wildcat Relays at Central and the Live Oak boys winning the Walker Four-Way meet.
“We really felt like we had something special top to bottom with both our boys and our girls track teams, so it was a major blow for us,” Westmoreland said. “We sent some things home for them to do for them to kind of stay active for if and when this decides to end and we’re able to come back to work … in hopes of us coming back on April 14, but once again, of course, plans may change between now and then.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.