President Donald Trump has extended the use of Louisiana National Guard troops under Title 32 for response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday.
The extension allows Louisiana to continue its testing efforts and its planning for the wide distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Edwards said in a statement.
Federal funds will cover 75 percent of the associated costs.
“I am deeply appreciative of President Donald Trump’s action to extend the use of National Guard troops under Title 32 during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis,” Edwards said in a statement.
“I spoke with Vice President Mike Pence on Monday about this great need the states were facing and he worked quickly to get the approval granted. This Title 32 extension allows Louisiana to continue its robust testing efforts and its planning for the wide distribution of the COVID vaccine next year.”
So far, members of Louisiana’s National Guard have administered more than 287,000 COVID tests and have played critical roles in responding to Louisiana’s historic hurricane season.
“Without these hardworking men and women, our state would be severely limited in its ability to test for COVID and I appreciate their service and commitment to protecting the people of our state,” Edwards said.
