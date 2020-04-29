(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he plans to sign an executive order that would compel meat processing plants to remain open.
During a news conference at the White House with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump said the executive order would erase the liability the plants face if workers get sick or hurt.
Companies such as Tyson Foods have shut down processing plants after outbreaks of COVID-19 among the workforce.
Three of the nation's largest pork plants have shuttered indefinitely.
“We’re going to sign an executive order today, I believe, and that’ll solve any liability problems,” Trump said.
The president said “there’s plenty of supply. It’s distribution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.