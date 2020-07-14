Tuesday, July 14, is the final day for families to respond to a transportation survey released by the Livingston Parish Public Schools system.

The district will use the survey to determine how many parents/guardians plan on driving their children to and from school or have them ride the bus when in-person instruction begins this school year.

Officials ask that it be filled out for every child attending a Livingston Parish public school.

Around 26,000 students in grades K-12 go to 44 schools in Livingston Parish. The 2020-21 school year is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 7.

“Transportation is a key factor in planning for a strong start for the 2020-2021 school year,” the district said in a statement last week. “To assist in planning we need to gather information regarding student transportation.”

The survey, released last week, continues the district’s efforts to determine how the opening of school will look like in August amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Joe Murphy released the district’s phased reopening plan on July 7, saying details will be finalized after the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) releases its own set of guidelines this week.

Murphy noted that BESE has been obligated by the State Legislature, through the passage of House Bill 59, to adopt and implement policies regarding COVID-19 and the reopening of school for all districts no later than July 15.

All schools statewide closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year on March 16 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to the plans released last week, LPPS officials are defining three general plans for reopening: Phase One, Phase Two, and Phase Three. These options give general structural plans that “can be quickly implemented to meet new guidelines,” Murphy said.

Phase One would entail an all-virtual format, while Phase Two would be a hybrid of virtual and in-person instruction. Phase Three, “the most desired” phase, would welcome students back to their home campuses with social distancing provisions in place, including some restrictions on activities during the school day to remain within established guidelines.

The superintendent said the district will announce which phase it opens in and release more details no later than July 17.

Along with filling out the seven-question transportation survey, the district is encouraging parents/guardians to drive their children to school “when possible.” This will reduce the number of students on the bus at one time.

This goes along with guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education, which worked with the Louisiana Department of Health over the past month to develop public health guidelines and best practices to support school reopening.

To find the survey, click here.