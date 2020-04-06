Livingston Parish is reporting 12 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, bringing the local total to 79, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes one after Livingston Parish reported three new cases of the novel disease, a much smaller jump than the day before. On Saturday, the Department of Health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish, which was three times greater than the previous record of new cases in a 24-hour period.
The parish also saw a surge in reported tests from the previous day, with 48 additional commercial tests being reported to bring the total to 242. However, there remains only one test completed through the state lab, according to the Department of Health.
The reported death toll in Livingston Parish remains at one, which was confirmed last week when a resident of the Town of Livingston succumbed to the disease. The state is now reporting 512 fatalities, an increase of 35 from the previous day. Over the last two days, the state has reported 103 additional deaths.
Across the state, Louisiana saw a 14-percent increase in reported cases from the previous day to bring the statewide total to 14,867. It is now being reported in all but two of the state’s 64 parishes.
Approximately 1,809 COVID-19 patients are reportedly being treated in Louisiana hospitals, including 563 patients who are on ventilators, according to the Department of Health.
