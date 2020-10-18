Livingston Parish reported just under 40 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Prior to Friday, Livingston Parish’s last reported death from the novel coronavirus came Sept. 27 - there have been three over the past two reporting days, with Sunday's report showing the first report without a death in three updates.
Across the state, health officials confirmed 23 new deaths as of Sunday.
Sunday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,085 cases — an increase of 38 — and a steady 79 COVID-19 related deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 44,384 tests, a jump of 471 tests from Friday. That puts Sunday's two-day positivity rate at 8.1 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Sunday, health officials added 1,125 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 175,781.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,088 “probable” cases, an increase of 560 from last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 7 on Sunday to 550 statewide. Despite the decrease, hospitalizations have risen by 32 in the last 14 days.
Ventilator usage has remained steady at 60 since Friday.
The statewide death toll reached 5,550, a jump of 23 from Friday. The state is also reporting 200 “probable” deaths, an increase of seven from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,589,510 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 26,946 new tests, which puts Sunday's two-day positivity rate at 4.2 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
