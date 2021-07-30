Two members of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team have tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor’s Office said Friday.
Both staffers are at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office.
In the statement, a spokesperson for Edwards said, “The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff, including these staffers who were vaccinated against COVID earlier this year. While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness.
“The Governor’s Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.”
The statement did not say whether the staffers had come into contact with Edwards.
