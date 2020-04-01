The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Livingston Parish increased by two overnight, bringing the local total to 25 cases, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
This came one day after the parish reported seven new cases, which is its largest single-day jump to date. The first confirmed case in Livingston Parish was reported March 19.
On Wednesday, Our Lady of the Lake in Walker opened the first drive-thru testing site in Livingston Parish. This testing site, located at 5000 O’Donovan Blvd., will serve Livingston Parish residents from 10-11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. A physician’s order from any provider for a COVID-19 test is required.
Across the state, the number of positive cases on Wednesday reached 6,424 — a jump of nearly 1,200 from the day before. In the last two days, the novel coronavirus has increased by approximately 2,399 positive cases in the state — a 59-percent increase from the figures on Monday.
The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 273 statewide, an increase of 34 overnight. There have been a reported 88 fatalities from the disease in the last two days, or 47 percent more from the figures on Monday.
So far, there have not been any COVID-19 related deaths among Livingston Parish residents, according to the Department of Health.
Why would someone that just got tested for Covid 19, leave getting tested and go into Walmart to shop? That is why our numbers keep going higher. It's only common sense...please.
