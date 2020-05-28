Though Walker High’s official graduation won’t take place for another month, two graduates who have enlisted in the armed forces were given an early send-off.
Walker High seniors Justin Foster and Taylor Williams received their diplomas during the school’s honors banquet on Wednesday, May 27.
Dressed in their green caps and gowns, Foster and Williams took their own walks across the stage in front of their families and friends.
Walker High’s graduation is scheduled for June 28 at the school’s football stadium, but Foster and Williams are set to ship out before then, which made school officials figure out a way to allow the future servicemen a chance to be recognized.
Foster is set to go into aviation electronics in the U.S. Marines, while Williams will go into field artillery in the U.S. Army, according to the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.