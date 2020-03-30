"We need a way to emerge out of the medical crisis."

That was the opening line delivered by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) in a Monday morning interview with Fox News' Neil Cavuto.

Cavuto asked Cassidy what the senate would be looking for to follow up the $2.3 trillion stimulus package, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday, March 27. Cassidy said that the medical situation much be addressed, first, before commerce can resume.

His answer lies in those who have already contracted the novel coronavirus.

According to an editorial that Dr. Cassidy published in the Wall Street Journal, he as a doctor has worked with immunization protocols before.

"If somebody has been exposed to the coronavirus, and recovered, the best thinking right now is that they are probably immune for the next 12 months or so," Cassidy explained, "so we need to start an immune registry, if you will."

The state of Louisiana is not currently tracking recovery numbers. According to the governor, proper recovery methods require extra COVID-19 testing that the state cannot afford to give at present. The governor explained that those who had been symptom free for a "certain amount of time" were simply released from the hospital.

Cassidy said that "those who are immune" can now be the nurses' aides; the bartenders; and othersn who can return to work and drive the economy, free from fear of contracting the disease, or spreading it.

"We have to have that exit plan," Cassidy said, "we can begin to restore commerce."

The senator finished by saying that the best case scenario, he believed, would be a follow-up bill sometime after 'social distancing' and 'stay at home' orders were lifted that included direct financial investment in infrastructure projects to "get working Americans back on the job."

Exactly three weeks after Louisiana confirmed its first positive case of the novel coronavirus, the state has exceeded 4,000.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spiked to 4,025 positive cases in Louisiana and 185 deaths — up by 34 from the previous day — according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

In Livingston Parish, the virus reached 16 positive cases, up by one from the positive day, without any COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Department of Health.

The Department of Health is reporting that 34,033 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs, have now been completed — a jump of nearly 7,000 in 24 hours. That’s up from 27,871 completed tests on Sunday and 25,161 on Saturday, or a 35-percent increase in the last two days.

There are currently 1,158 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, including 385 who are on ventilators, according to the Department of Health.

Governor John Bel Edwards continues to emphasize social distancing and mitigation efforts, even putting a "stay at home" order into effect to try and express the potential issues that could be caused by this virus. The governor said the stay at home order will be extended through Apr. 30, to match President Trump's national expansion of social distancing.

The stay at home order still allows residents to:

Go to grocery or warehouse stores Pickup food from restaurants Go to pharmacies Go to the doctor's office, should the doctor allow it

You can also:

Care for or support a friend or family member Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise - just keep at least six feet between you and others Walk your pets and take them to veterinarian if necessary Help someone to get necessary supplies Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

The governor's office says you should not:

Go to work unless you are providing essential services defined by this order Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out Visited loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility

The difference between "stay at home" and "social distancing" is that stay at home is a more strict version. It means:

Stay at home is a stricter form of social distancing

Only go out for essential services

Stay six feet away or more from others

Don't gather in groups of 10 or more

The governor wanted to emphasize that these measures weren't "quarantine" - residents could still utilize essential services and would not be restricted to home at all times.

Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:

No gatherings of 10 or more

Wash hands for 20 seconds or more

Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow

Disinfect common surfaces

Those who are essential must go to work, but individuals who can work from home are asked to do so. Businesses should limit their interaction with the public as much as possible.

The Governor updated his public health emergency proclamation to include the following: