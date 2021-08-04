LSU students who don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to submit a negative test on a monthly basis for the upcoming fall semester, according to new safety measures released by the university.

However, the university is not mandating that students be vaccinated to attend this fall.

“We require all students to submit proof of either a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test,” said new LSU President William Tate in a letter to students and faculty. “Unvaccinated students must test on a monthly basis throughout the semester.”

On Wednesday, LSU leaders revealed the university’s updated safety protocols for the fall semester, which include mandatory testing for unvaccinated students. University leaders said mask wearing will continue to be required indoors and within 50 feet of building entrances.

In his letter to students and employees, Tate noted that the masking requirement is consistent with the most recent proclamation from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who this week reissued a statewide mask mandate for everyone 5 and older amid the state’s fourth surge of COVID-19.

Though it is not required, Tate also encouraged those who haven’t yet done so to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, saying vaccinations are what will allow LSU to resume “pre-pandemic kind of activities.”

Earlier this week, the university said it cannot require the vaccine, citing an opinion from Attorney General Jeff Landry that questioned the legality of mandating a vaccine that hasn't received full FDA approval.

In a statement, university leaders did say they “strongly encourage our students, faculty, staff and other members of our community to take the personal responsibility for getting vaccinated to help ensure a safe and successful fall semester.”

Tate reiterated that plea for more vaccinations among the campus community.

“I urge each of you – students, faculty, staff and your families – to get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so,” Tate wrote. “The vaccine is free, safe, effective and readily available on campus and throughout most communities.

“It is the single most effective thing you can do to help us restore ‘normal’ operations to the university.”

According to the guidelines, all students attending on-campus classes or participating in campus activities will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within five days prior to arrival on campus. Alternatively, students may provide proof of vaccination or a positive test in the last 90 days to opt-out.

During the semester, students who are not vaccinated will be required to get tested at least once a month, though testing may be required more frequently for students living in Residential Housing.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will have to enter isolation for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test. Return to campus can occur on the 11th day.

Meanwhile, those who come into close contact with a positive infection will have to undergo different sets of quarantine protocols, depending on their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated individuals will have to quarantine for 10 days unless they receive a positive test, at which point they will move to isolation. Vaccinated individuals “should physically distance, mask and test at the time of notification of exposure and 5-7 days later, as per the recommendations of LDH.” If testing is not done, individuals must quarantine for 10 days.

The guidelines state that faculty, staff, and students who receive a positive COVID-19 test result are required to report their positive case through the university’s daily symptom checker. The QR code from the daily symptom checker will be used for entrance into high-traffic areas on campus.

All faculty, staff, and students are also required to report if they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who has been fully vaccinated is currently not required to quarantine if they do not have COVID-19 related symptoms.

Inside the classroom, faculty teaching classes with 100 or more students will have the option of implementing a hybrid format, in which only 50 percent of students are in the classroom each day during peak infection periods. When infection rates decline significantly for two consecutive weeks, all large classes can resume full classroom occupancy.

Food and drink are prohibited in the classrooms, according to the guidelines.

Masks will be required for all indoor events. For indoor events exceeding 100 people, capacity should be limited to 50 percent of total occupancy as determined by the venue managers, the guidelines state.

In his letter, Tate said that decisions are being based on the latest available data from the Centers for Disease Control, Louisiana Department of Health and the university’s own health and medical experts.

He added that the university will continue to monitor the pandemic “and be prepared to modify our approach as conditions warrant.”

“We face a significant challenge in our efforts to realize an exceptional educational experience,” Tate said. “To attain this goal will require discipline, vigilance, and a community-first mindset. With your continued support, I look forward with optimism to a successful fall semester.”

The fall semester for LSU begins Monday, Aug. 23.

To view LSU’s updated COVID-19 safety protocols, click here.