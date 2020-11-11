It didn’t take Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland long to sum up the past day for his team.
The Eagles were originally scheduled to host Scotlandville in a District 4-5A matchup on Friday, but that changed when the Hornets had to go into 14-day quarantine because of a COVID-19 contact tracing issue on Monday.
Instead, Live Oak will host Pineville at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s probably one of the craziest 24-hour time spans that I’ve experienced as a head coach,” Westmoreland said Tuesday.
Additionally, Denham Springs coach Brett Beard and Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said via text their teams are seeking opponents for next week.
The Yellow Jackets were slated to play Scotlandville to end the regular season, while Walker was set to play Zachary. Zachary and Scotlandville are in quarantine because of COVID-19 issues.
Westmoreland said he got a phone call about 30 minutes into practice Monday when he found out there was an issue at Scotlandville.
“That puts us into a decision – do we want to play a game? Do you not want to play a game? Of course, for us it’s we want to play a game to give our kids an opportunity to play because you never know,” Westmoreland said, noting the Eagles replaced a scheduled game with Sci Academy with Opelousas earlier this season.
After making phone calls, scouring message boards and Twitter, Monday night and early Tuesday morning, Westmoreland said his team’s options for an opponent were limited.
“We made a few phone calls but a lot of people are opting out of Week 7 and Week 8, trying to position themselves for the playoffs, some trying to not possibly get COVID or contact COVID, so it’s had a lot of people, I guess, not really looking to play a game, or looking extensively,” Westmoreland said.
Westmoreland said things changed when he got a call from Pineville coach Darin Moore, whose team was scheduled to play West Monroe, lost that game when the Rebels had to cancel the game with COVID related issues.
“Luckily we were able to find Pineville, and we’re going to get after it,” Westmoreland said. “It’s changed a little bit of our practice plan this week, but we’ll get after it and see what happens on Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.