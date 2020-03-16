CDC and state mandates continue to be issued, now reducing gatherings to 50 people or less. Business that attract a lot of customers are also being mandated to close, including bars and restaurants.
With that in mind, Urban Air Adventure Park is closing temporarily to deal with coronavirus concerns.
You can read their statement below, which says that 'Endless Play' members can contact the park to temporarily stop service. The park will address coronavirus guidelines on Mar. 28.
The health and well-being of your children and our Urban Air Family is of utmost importance to us. Following the lead of area schools, and out of an abundance of caution, we have chosen to close our park, Urban Air Denham Springs, LA, temporarily beginning this Monday, March 16th.
It is important that we all do our part to contribute positively and proactively to keeping our community healthy. Our plan is to provide further communication on the reopening of the park Saturday, March 28th, pending a review of the best medical information from the CDC and guidelines from local authorities.
We are a small family-owned business, and the decision to close our business was not an easy one as it greatly affects our employees, our family and our guests. For any guests with events booked during this period, we sincerely apologize and we will be reaching out immediately. In the meantime, we will be maintaining our park to the highest standards of safety and cleanliness. We look forward to welcoming you back to Urban Air soon.
If you are an Endless Play Member, we will be pausing membership payments until we re-open the park. If you have any questions regarding your membership, please contact us using the Membership Form.
We apologize for the inconvenience and we look forward to welcoming you back soon. Thank you for being a valued guest.
