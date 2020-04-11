In the midst of a record-breaking number of people filing for unemployment, one Louisiana organization is hosting a series of virtual job fairs to connect people looking for work with potential employers.

The Urban League of Louisiana’s Office of Workforce Development is scheduled to host at least seven virtual job fairs over the next few months to connect job-seekers to essential-industry jobs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The potential jobs include positions in:

Retail (Pharmacies/Grocers)

Food Service (Restaurants)

Transportation

Healthcare

Hospitality (Food Service)

Construction

The next virtual job fair for Baton Rouge area jobs will take place from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, April 13.

Those interested in taking part are required to pre-register for the event (to register, click here), and they must also have a resume, a mobile device or a computer with internet access, and video capabilities.

Founded in 1938, the Urban League expanded out of Greater New Orleans and became a statewide entity in 2016, according to its website. That expansion began in East Baton Rouge Parish and plans to continue throughout the state.

The mission of the Urban League of Louisiana (ULLA) is “to assist underserved communities in securing economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights.” Its programs focus on ensuring quality education and access to information, employment, entrepreneurial and economic inclusion opportunities, and shared dignity under the law.

ULLA’s work may be more important now than ever, especially regarding employment.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, resulted in 6.6 million Americans filing unemployment claims for the week that ended March 28 as more businesses were forced to lay off and furlough workers.

In Louisiana, there were 155,000 individual claims filed through March 30, though Gov. John Bel Edwards expects that to rise in April. In a three-day period last month, the state shelled out $20 million in unemployment claims — eight times the weekly amount prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“There really isn’t a benchmark we can relate to,” Edwards said last week. “And this is true not just here in Louisiana, but across the country.”

Louisiana’s unemployment trust fund could remain solvent for 19 weeks at most amid the unprecedented demand created by the COVID-19 pandemic and response, according to Tax Foundation estimates.