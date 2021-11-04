A little more than 5,700 additional Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccine series against COVID-19, continuing the state's recent trend of declining vaccination rates, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,212,585 residents have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 5,706 from the previous report. In addition, approximately 2,474,839 residents have at least initiated a two-dose series.
To date, the state has administered 4,530,704 vaccine doses, an increase of 12,036.
In other news, The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 353 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths in its Thursday report.
Officials also reported 267 new “probable” cases and five new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, officials were reporting 235 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, a drop of nine overnight. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by four to 39 statewide.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 605,089 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 156,222 “probable” cases
-- 12,754 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,843 “probable” deaths
-- 11,063,201 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,474,839 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,212,585 series completed; 4,530,704 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials are reporting that 58,276 residents had started a vaccine series, a rise of 117 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 52,079 residents have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 152.
In other news, officials reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in addition to 15 new “probable” cases.
The parish also reported one new “probable” death from COVID-19.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,938 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,621 “probable” cases
-- 304 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 74 “probable” deaths
-- 227,000 total COVID-19 tests
-- 58,276 initiated vaccine series; 52,079 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.