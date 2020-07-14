The Vice President has landed.
Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Louisiana a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14.
Pence, who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is visiting to discuss the state’s ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Pence stepped off the Air Force Two plane wearing a face mask before greeting state officials.
The Vice President will be joined by Gov. John Bel Edwards as well as several education and health officials. Members of Louisiana’s Congressional delegation will also be on hand.
Pence’s visit will include a roundtable discussion at Tiger Stadium with Edwards and higher education leaders to discuss fall reopening plans and college athletics. The visit will conclude with a press briefing in the afternoon.
Louisiana has been identified as one of the nation’s COVID-19 “hotspots” since the outbreak of the disease in early March. Last week, the state moved up to No. 3 in most cases per capita, behind only New York and New Jersey, after dropping to as low as No. 10.
As of Monday, Louisiana is reporting nearly 80,000 cases and more than 3,300 deaths. Hospitalizations have also been on the rise, more than doubling in the last month.
