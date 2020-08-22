DENHAM SPRINGS – If nothing else, the Denham Springs High volleyball team is going to be in pretty well-conditioned this season – at least based on the work some of the team put in Friday at practice.
Welcome to volleyball practice in the era of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We worked a lot on conditioning just because that’s the easiest thing to do with social distancing and keeping germs away from each other as best you can,” DSHS volleyball coach Pam Duby said with a laugh.
On Friday, a net wasn’t set up on the court, but that doesn’t mean the Lady Jackets didn’t get some work in as Dubuy directed a group of 10 players who ran laps in Hornsby Gym and later worked on conditioning and ball drills.
Dubuy said there are 28 players on the DSHS volleyball team, but they don’t all practice at the same time, instead they essentially practice in two separate groups on different days.
“We never supersede that 25 (person static group), so we’re always good,” Dubuy said. “I haven’t broken it up into freshmen, JV, varsity because I really don’t know just because we haven’t had enough to figure that out, but at least they’re getting a few touches or they’re getting a lot of conditioning as you saw.”
Denham Springs started back at practice in late June after holding tryouts.
“When they finally got to see each other, they were just so ecstatic just to be out of their house,” Dubuy said. “Right now, their level of excitement is there. Usually by now, they’re ready to be done and just play games. They’re still OK with just having practice.”
The biggest step toward having a season will come when/if the state moves into Phase 3 of reopening, which will allow for teams to play against one another while increasing the number of people allowed in static groups to 50.
Dubuy said the biggest issue regarding the season is the number of unknowns still in play.
“The hardest challenge is not knowing what the future is going to be, not knowing if we’re having a season or not,” Dubuy said. “You’re trying to look forward in a positive way that you’re having a season, and in the back of your head, you’re like, ‘is this all for nothing, or are we going to actually play?’ That’s probably the hardest thing because games are getting canceled, scrimmages are getting canceled, tournaments getting canceled, so now everything changes the way you try to do things. Now you’re scrambling to find games. It’s tough because you thought back in March when you had your schedule set, you had your schedule set. Now you’re like, ‘OK, it’s not set.’”
What’s helped Dubuy in putting the team together is 16 players return from last season.
“I know what they’re capable of, so I at least can put in my head who I can put where and know that they could probably handle it just fine,” she said. “That’s a benefit to that is being able to know who you had last year when you have a lot of returning players, but your newer players, your freshmen, are the ones that you’re like … ‘what can they handle – how can they handle it, and what can they handle?’”
She also praised the work her sophomores put in during quarantine to return to school workouts in shape.
“They took it upon themselves to get stronger and stay in shape and get some touches on volleyballs playing beach (volleyball) when they were able to start playing,” Dubuy said.
“These girls love to play the game … Anybody who loves the game is going to go play. That’s just the way it is.”
Dubuy noted her players have experienced the Great Flood of 2016, her cancer diagnosis and now COVID-19.
“We just have to persevere through it, and that’s a good life lesson for them to have,” Dubuy said. “That’s how I look at it, and they look at it that way too. They seem understanding. They’re frustrated, but yet they’re understanding that it’s out of our control. There’s nothing we can do other than be patient, wait and hopefully get to do what we want to do.”
She’s also hopeful there will be a volleyball season.
“They’re ready to play, especially my seniors are just hoping to have some kind of a season,” Dubuy said of her team. “We’ve been told that there’s no tournaments, so they’re already bummed about that, so now they’re just saying, ‘I just hope I have a season’. We’re just trying to push forward and be positive about it.”
“We’d all love to see the season start,” she continued. “You have your moments where you’re like ‘I really don’t know if it’s going to happen’. But then you have your moments like ‘I think we’re going to get this. I think they’re going to get us out there.’ We’ll see. We’ll see.”
