The high school volleyball season will proceed in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening, but there are some notable changes that will give matches a different look.
Earlier guidelines from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association didn’t allow for competition until the state reached Phase 3, but a memo from Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt sent to schools Monday states volleyball season will start in Phase 2 with no more than 25 total students allowed in a gym during matches, while essential personnel will be limited to 10 adults.
“With new information, we’re able to move forward with volleyball in Phase 2,” Hoyt said. “We’re just basically trying to get our kids back playing.”
Schools will be allowed to take part in two inter-squad scrimmages between Monday and Saturday, with the first match of the season set for Tuesday, Sept. 8. That start date was in doubt after Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Phase 2 until Sept. 11 last week.
The news was welcomed by coaches around the parish.
“With the storms coming and it pushing Phase 3 back to Sept. 11, it was kind of the wind taken out of your sails because you just want to be able to tell those girls ‘hey, let’s go. We’re playing’. Every time it’s pushed back, it’s such a disappointment for them, so to be able to go today and say, ‘hey, it looks like we’re on. Let’s make some plans.’ I’m just so excited for them that they’ve worked hard this whole time and that they’re finally going to see that they’re going to be able to be on the court this season," Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert said.
Walker coach Kaylee Guidry said she got a pair of emails while at school and was hesitant to open them.
"I opened the emails thinking that they were killing our season, and then I opened it to find out that we actually get to play," she said. "I was so excited. It was the best thing that could have happened."
"I felt sorry for the kids in classroom because I was freaking out a little bit," Guidry continued. "I sent a Remind (app notification) to our kids, and just told them in all caps 'WE GET TO PLAY IN PHASE 2 NOW' ... with hundreds of exclamation points."
Also of note in the memo:
* No jamborees, tournaments or tri-matches will be held this season.
• All matches will be 3/5.
• Inter-squad scrimmages and Volleyball matches can be played in Phase 2 if the guidelines above are followed.
• All facilities are required to be sanitized prior to use by different groups.
· * Face masks, temperature checks and social distancing are required. Athletes may choose not to wear face masks while playing.
• There will not be a minimum game requirement for the season.
Hebert said Springfield will scrimmage at Hammond High on Wednesday and host St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday before picking up with its normal schedule next week.
Springfield travels to face Ponchatoula on Sept. 9 to open the season, and Hebert said matches will be varsity-only contests, at least early in the season.
“Parents are going to be obviously upset not to be able to see a whole lot of volleyball right now, but I think we’ll all be so happy that it is moving forward that I think it’s good for the girls just to go in and play with no pressure on them right now this week just to get back in the groove of it.”
Hebert said she’ll be limiting the number of players she’s bringing to matches to 12.
“I can’t bring obviously everybody that I’d like to bring,” she said. “That will be a little tough, but I think at this point everybody’s going to see the big picture. We’re moving forward in small steps, and I don’t think that anybody will see those small steps as necessarily a hindrance or anything.”
Guidry said Monday's news will accelerate the preseason schedule a bit for teams, but she wasn't complaining. She said Walker will scrimmage at Ascension Christian on Tuesday and host Madison Prep for a scrimmage Thursday.
"It's a good unexpected, but it's just like everything else," she said. "Everything that we've been experiencing up to this point has been unexpected, so we're just having to roll with the adversity. So now this is good adversity. Now we get to make changes to our schedule that we thought was going to be this week. (Now it's) 'Oh, wait, now we actually have two scrimmages this week. We're not just practicing, so it's like a good adversity after all the bad."
Guidry said Walker is hoping to be able to stream games on its Facebook page.
"The kids get to go back to the court," Guidry said. "That's the main point, and that's what we're most excited about."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.