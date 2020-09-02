WATSON – Live Oak volleyball coach Janie Tidwell knows where the school’s program is heading into this season, and she also sees its potential to improve.
The way she sees it, it’s up to this season’s team to begin laying a foundation for the future, a process that began when Tidwell, a longtime assistant coach at Zachary, was hired as the new LOHS coach in the spring. Tidwell got her first look at the Eagles in outside competition in Tuesday’s scrimmage against Central.
“I was very proud of the way they played,” Tidwell said. “I wasn’t really sure what to expect because we’ve been doing a lot of individual work, so (it’s) just trying to get to together, trying to figure out which six (are starting) and who’s playing where, but I thought they did well considering it’s our first time out. They played hard.”
“We made plays that I don’t know that they even thought they could make,” Tidwell continued. “They were diving for balls. They were hustling. You hear them. They’re having fun.”
The foundation of this season’s team comes from six seniors, with Kate Campbell, Grace Warciski, Jaelyn Ray and Gabby Gaines returning from last season’s 9-20 team and Riley Angelle and St. Michael transfer Charlee Musso as newcomers this season. Warciski is dealing with a shoulder injury.
Tidwell will also look to juniors Riley Parnell, Marissa Holloway, Ella Claire Cooper, Josie Cooper, Alyssa Holden and sophomores Chloe Magee and Kailyn Lemoine to form the core of Live Oak’s team, at least in the early stages of the season as teams are limited to 12 players while starting the season in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“For me, I have six seniors, so if I have all my seniors at every game, that gives me six subs basically, so then that really makes it even harder,” Tidwell said. “Now it makes tough decisions going forward in Phase 2.”
In addition to the six seniors, Live Oak’s roster features seven juniors and six sophomores, which she said could bode well for the future of the program.
“Each class has six to seven players, so I’ll have that many each year if they keep coming back,” Tidwell said. “It is what it is, but if we get into the middle school, junior high, and we start building seventh and eighth grade, in the next three or four years, we should be able to build a powerhouse and get where we want and be that team that people say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to play them.’ We have those teams now … We want to be that team.”
As a new coach, Tidwell said there’s plenty of teaching going on in an effort to increase the team’s volleyball knowledge.
“Sometimes there are moments to remind them that they did what they were supposed to (correctly),” Tidwell said. “I’ve learned that you don’t have to correct everything because then every time there’s a mistake they start looking at you because they want to know.
“Sometimes they just beat you,” Tidwell continued. “Hitters are going to get good hits. Servers are going to make good serves. It’s just going to happen, so not every ball can be dug or can be blocked.”
Tidwell said most of the team’s learning is coming through walk-throughs designed to work on positioning and rotations.
“That’s where more of the coaching and correcting comes from,” Tidwell said. “It’s more of just getting their game knowledge of understanding what can happen in which play and what sets. As they get more playing, then it’s going to start clicking.”
The Central scrimmage gave Tidwell some glimpses of her team’s growth so far heading into Tuesday’s season opener at Madison Prep.
“There were a lot of errors we made that we gave them points,” Tidwell said. “We can fix that, so the little things that we can work on and fix, it’s going help us move from this point on.”
“I saw a lot of good stuff. I’m excited.”
Tidwell said the team’s willingness to learn has been a strength thus far.
“They want it,” Tidwell said. “They want to be better, and they want to do better. Even little things. They’re learning to celebrate, and they’re getting along. They’re very close-knit, which sometimes isn’t always really good. You can be best friends, but a teammate is not always the same. It doesn’t translate, and it’s starting to translate, and I think it’s just them wanting to be better and wanting to practice.
“They’re very eager to want to get better, and that’s what’s going to make them better because you can’t give them that want-to,” Tidwell continued.
Tidwell said she’s also been focused on building team accountability.
“If they don’t hold each other accountable or you don’t have those players that hold them accountable, I can only do so much,” she said. “Then I start having to fight these little fires that I don’t need to fight. If the seniors who are the leaders can take and make that happen, it sets that precedent. We set that tone early on, and then next year we just roll with it.”
In Tidwell’s first season, the Eagles face a challenging schedule that features pre-district matches against Brusly, Zachary, Woodlawn, St. Michael, Parkview Baptist, Episcopal and Dunham, to name a few.
The district slate features Walker, East Ascension, Dutchtown and St. Amant.
“It’s tough,” Tidwell said of the schedule. “We’re going to be well-prepped going into district. It’s going to be hard, and they’re going to have to learn to work through. There’s games you’re supposed to win. There’s games you can win. There’s games that you might luck up and win. That’s what I told them. You’ve got to win the games that you’re supposed to win. You’ve got to hang in close and come out with a win on those that you can win. It may go either way. And then there’s those that you may not are supposed to win, but you can still play tough. There’s a good loss. I’m trying to explain to them you can lose a game but it be a good loss because you’ve done everything you can and that team was just better. You’re going to have teams that are just better. It’s when that team that’s not better than you, and you just give them points. That’s what hurts.”
She’s keeping the team’s main goal simple heading into the season.
“Some are going grow by leaps and bounds and some aren’t,” Tidwell said. “For them as a group, I want them to be better than they were last year with their record. We’ll just start it there. It’s going to take a while, but it’s unrealistic for me to expect them to finish second or third in district. It’s not impossible. It’s just unrealistic at this point, but (if we) stay in there, keep our ranking high … and get the playoffs. It would be great to get the playoffs, but I want to have a better record right now. Just keeping it simple right now, and with that schedule it’s going to be hard.”
