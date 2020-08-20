WALKER – It’s been a couple of months since the Walker volleyball team returned to workouts, and with the team now practicing, coach Kaylee Guidry said the novel coronavirus pandemic is putting some of the lessons her players have learned on the court into real life situations.
“It’s definitely different,” Guidry said. “We’re trying to just kind of swing with it and work how we can and get as much work as we can in. With all the policies and procedures and the legality of it, it’s a lot at the end of the day, but they (players) don’t know all of what goes into all of it. It’s just a matter of setting them up for success with what we can. It is a lot different, but sports are about adversity, so you’ve just got to go with it. You’ve got to work through it.”
“Usually if you think of adversity, you’re thinking injuries or players out or whatever, but literally, this is the big adversity of the year,” Guidry said.
Part of working through it is making practices work while adhering to guidelines that limit the number of people who can be in one place at a time while also requiring social distancing. As such, Walker has two groups – varsity/JV and freshmen/JV – that practice at different times.
Even so, Guidry said the biggest challenge has been “keeping them (players) away from each other” when they’re off the court or warming up.
“They are teenagers, and they are the best of friends and they are always wanting to just be right by each other, and I’m like, ‘look, mask up, social distance, that’s all I’m asking,’” Guidry said.
Additionally, tryouts were pushed back to June, and the team didn’t begin practicing until late June/early July. Guidry said teammates were excited to see each other after returning to practice, which limited the need for team-bonding exercises.
“I think they’re doing really good,” Guidry said of her team’s handling of the situation. “I can tell the freshmen are a little behind on the court, just as in we’ve gotten a little bit late of a start, and they’re not able to get as much practice as we normally would be at this time. I think they’re absorbing the information. They just haven’t had the reps that they usually would, so we’re hoping that now that we’re in the swing of things and we understand the process each week, and they’re going through school and everything. Now they’re getting the hang of school – the grind – and so I’m hoping that they are able to get even better.”
Getting to Stage 3 of the state’s reopening will allow for larger groups to work together. The current guidelines from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association allow for static groups of 25, while 50 are allowed in Stage 3, something that Guidry hopes will help her team improve.
“I can’t wait until we have a combined practice because the freshmen usually are able to play up to the level of the JV and the varsity,” Guidry said. “You get to see their capabilities. Right now, they kind of just play with the level that’s around them. That’s just athletics. You’re going to play up to who you play around with. We have some really good freshmen that are going to be really good once they get to practice with our JV and varsity.”
The key to having a season is also getting to Stage 3, which will enable teams to play against one another, but Guidry, who is also an assistant for the Walker softball team, knows that’s not a given presently.
“Our junior varsity and our varsity have been working really hard at practice, so I’m looking forward to them getting to play,” Guidry said. “They’re always like, ‘coach, are we going to get to play this year?’ I’d really would like to say, ‘yes’, but I really don’t know because everything’s in limbo. Coming from last spring, softball got nixed and it was awful for the kids. I’m holding on to every thread of hope that I don’t have to do that with these kids.”
“We’re just going to go in like we are, and we’re going to practice hard like we are, and that’s all that we can do,” Guidry said. “Everything else is out of our hands.”
