WALKER – On the surface, the Walker volleyball team could be feeling a little pressure heading into the season, but that’s not the way coach Kaylee Guidry is looking at things.
“I don’t think it’s pressure,” Guidry said after helping the Lady Cats to a 17-game turnaround last season, including the program’s first playoff berth since 2011. “I think it’s just more of we’re setting the standard, so we want to continue to excel past the standard. It’s not so much pressure, but I tell the girls pressure is privilege, so it’s a privilege to have that pressure because you made a statement and now you don’t want them (opponents) to come into our gym and say, ‘Oh, we’re just playing Walker today,’ and think it’s going to be an easy game. We want to compete, and so it’s not added pressure or anything like that.”
“I think the kids are just ready to play. I don’t think that’s even crossed their mind yet.”
What’s helped Guidry is establishing a rapport with her players, noting she’s worked with this season’s junior class since her first season coaching at Walker. She’s made it a point to foster relationships with all of her players.
“Just being familiar with them and knowing who they are and how they operate, that’s been a big key,” Guidry said.
“My biggest challenge was getting to know them, so now I have that advantage because I make it a big deal for me to get to know my kids,” she continued. “We do team bonding where I can also learn about them. It’s not just about their team bonding. It’s also me learning who they are, how they operate, what drives them, what they enjoy doing, what fears to they have, what holds them back, so we do all of those things. I definitely know them a lot better, and that’s going to be a better advantage.”
Guidry said it’s also helped that players have become accustomed to her system.
Strength of team
“They are more accepting of how to do things,” Guidry said. “They understand this is how we have to do things if we want to compete … They’re able to know we have to work hard. That’s a thing. That’s a standard, and so just knowing the standards of what we build our team on now, it’s understood, so they hold the new kids to a standard.
“We’re getting better on the court technically, too.”
The Lady Cats lost four seniors from last year’s team but return seniors Anna Ferrand and Lillie Waguespack, who were both All-Parish selections last season with Ferrand on the first team and Waguespack an honorable mention choice.
“She leads well,” Guirdry said of Ferrand. “She’s a middle hitter, plays all around. She’s very good on the court, and she’s kind of come into her own as a player.
“Lillie’s getting more confidence every single day with her hits, so they’re learning, and I think those are going to be two that we kind of lean on as well because they’ve had a lot of years of experience.”
Second-team All-Parish selection Reese Patten and Kyra Patrick also return.
Guidry got a first look at her team against outside competition in a scrimmage Tuesday against Ascension Christian, and of course, there are some things the team needs to work on heading into the Sept. 8 season opener against Hammond.
“Just communication and being quicker on our feet, reading the plays a little bit quicker and reading our opponent,” Guidry said in regard of areas of improvement. “What are our opponents’ tendencies? That’s just going to come with play action. They haven’t had the reps in games yet, and then we also have some fairly new kids that are new to varsity, so they’re having to learn how to play with the people on varsity – just all of that. That’s going to come later. It’s going to come with being able to play games.”
In addition to Hammond, the Lady Cats’ non-district schedule includes a pair of matches against Denham Springs and Ascension Christian and single contests against Springfield, Liberty, Zachary, St. Thomas Aquinas Iowa and Madison Prep.
“(I want) them to have teams that are going to help us build confidence but also challenge us at the same time,” Guidry said of the schedule. “I don’t want ‘easy’ games. I want to compete, and I want them to still have confidence because when we play in our district, sometimes they lose confidence just because they’re getting pounded. I want them to maintain confidence and continue that into district. That’s what I was kind of was shooting for in the preseason.”
Walker snapped a five-year winless streak in district last season, but Guidry is well aware of the challenge the league schedule presents with powers East Ascension, St. Amant and Dutchtown in the fold along with parish foe Live Oak.
“We want them to be able to compete,” Guidry said, noting the Lady Cats played well in a playoff loss to eventual Division I state champion Mount Carmel. “It’s just in our district, it’s going to be tough, and they know that, but I still want them to compete with them. Our district’s one of the top in the state, so it’s a pretty big statement to compete with them. That’s our challenge this year is to compete and get some wins against our district and … we want to get back to the playoffs this year.”
Guidry, who is also an assistant softball coach for the Walker softball team, said she’s expecting nothing but maximum effort from her team this season in order to build on last season’s success.
“My goal for them is to leave it on the court … especially for our seniors,” Guidry said. “Their last game could be in the blink of an eye. You don’t know. Leave it on the court, work hard and stay committed to the process. Staying committed to the process is going to bring us where we want to be in order to compete with our district. That’s to a high level. It’s not going to happen overnight. They didn’t get good overnight. It was a process for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.