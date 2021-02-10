Gov. John Bel Edwards received his first COVID-19 vaccination dose, one day after expanding access to Louisiana government officials involved in the pandemic response.
Edwards, 54, got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday afternoon at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center campus in Baton Rouge, which will serve as the state’s first mass coronavirus vaccination site.
The governor is now one of more than 448,000 people in the state who have initiated the two-dose series.
“I have been looking forward to this day for some time,” Edwards said.
Despite being the one who determines what groups are eligible for vaccination, Edwards said he wanted to “wait my turn” until his priority group was up, saying it was more important to vaccinate those “who are responding to the COVID emergency.”
Frontline hospital workers were the first to receive the vaccine when it was made available in December, followed by the residents and staff of nursing homes, emergency medical services employees, and firefighters.
In early January, the state expanded those that could begin receiving their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to Group 1B Tier 1, a group that included people 70 and older as well as additional healthcare workers.
Last week, Edwards said an increase in doses allowed him to drop the age requirement to 65 and expand access to people in the unified command group, state and local COVID-19 emergency response personnel and law enforcement, and March and April election workers.
With the widening of eligibility, around 1.2 million of the state’s 4.6 million residents are eligible for vaccination.
Like many others in the state, Edwards said waiting to become eligible for vaccination was difficult.
“For me, waiting hasn’t been easy,” he said. “So I know that it’s not easy for anybody out there that wants the vaccine. We have an awful lot of folks that do. The demand exceeds supply. The good news is, supply is getting better every week.”
Edwards said the state should see a “20 percent” increase in doses next week and “another bump” the following week.
Edwards received his first vaccine dose shortly after his weekly COVID-19 press briefing, in which he announced the state would remain in its modified Phase Two order for an additional 21 days.
The governor tweeted about the experience shortly after.
“Today, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Edwards said via Twitter on Tuesday. “It’s 11 months to the day of our first reported case of the virus and this safe and effective vaccine is how we’ll beat it.”
Joining Edwards in receiving their first vaccination doses were Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Department of Transportation and Development; Ava Dejoie, secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission; and Marketa Walters, secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin also received his vaccine and thanked Edwards for widening the current priority group to include election workers.
“Election workers serve a critical purpose and do not receive nearly the credit they serve as the boots on the ground for our elections,” Ardoin said.
As of the most recent data, the state has administered more than 637,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. So far, nearly 190,000 people have completed the two-dose series.
Edwards and others noted that there are more people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine than those that have tested positive for the virus.
“For those who are eligible, I want to encourage you, I have every confidence that the FDA would not have granted the emergency use authorization had these vaccines not been safe and effective,” Edwards said.
“I know the CDC would not have ratified that… so I encourage everyone to be vaccinated when you’re able to do that.”
