WALKER -- Lunch is served.
Healthcare workers from multiple facilities across Livingston Parish received a much-appreciated treat when members of the Walker Kiwanis Club delivered hot plate lunches on Wednesday.
The Kiwanis Club, a charitable organization made up of volunteers from all sectors, purchased around 250 hot meals from Bubba’s Grill for the project. Each meal consisted of pork roast, rice and gravy, green beans, and a dessert.
After breaking into teams, Kiwanis Club members made the rounds Wednesday morning, stopping at around half a dozen healthcare facilities in the parish to drop off the lunches.
The majority of the lunches were delivered to Our Lady of the Lake in Walker, brought by members of the Kiwanis Club and representatives from Walker High. Other meals were also brought to North Oaks Medical Complex, Lake After Hours, HEALTHremede, and Fresenius Kidney Care, among others.
“That sure smells good,” said one nurse at North Oaks in Satsuma.
Kiwanis Club Mike Cotten said the organization wanted to do something for the people who take care of others, showcasing a heightened level of appreciation for healthcare workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Along with serving healthcare workers, Kiwanians also delivered lunches to the Walker Police Department.
“We just wanted to do something for the people who are doing so much for us,” said Mike Cotten of the Kiwanis Club.
The Walker Kiwanis Club has participated in and helped fund many projects over the years, such as giving $9,309 for 15 automatic external defibrillators in all Walker schools; $1,000 to the City of Walker for playground equipment; $876 to the Livingston Activity Center; and $15,000 to the City of Walker for Challenger Field.
The organization also makes annual contributions to Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Assess the Need for school supplies, and scholarships to graduating Walker High seniors.
