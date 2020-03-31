Shoppers may seem some different sights in their local Walmart, starting in late April.
"As our company and country continue to deal with the spread of COVID-19, we remain focused on the health and safety of our associates," Walmart said in a press release Tuesday.
"We continue to follow and communicate the CDC’s recommended guidance on behaviors like washing hands, social distancing and the cleaning of surfaces," the release continued, "and we have made significant operational changes in our stores, clubs, DCs and FCs this month – such as closing overnight for cleaning, starting to install sneeze guards at checkout and pharmacies, using wipes and sprayers for carts, putting in signing for social distancing and implementing a COVID-19 emergency leave policy."
Read their new precautions below.
Temperature Checks
As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, Walmart will begin taking the temperatures of associates as they report to work in stores, clubs, and facilities, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions. Walmart is in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all locations, which could take up to three weeks.
Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.
Many associates have already been taking their own temperatures at home, and Walmart has communicated to them to continue that practice, even after the company starts doing it on-site.
Walmart continue to ask associates to look out for other symptoms of the virus (coughing, feeling achy, difficulty breathing) and never come to work when they don’t feel well.
The COVID-19 emergency leave policy allows associates to stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined – knowing that their jobs will be protected.
Masks and Gloves
Today, Walmart is also sharing more guidance with our associates regarding masks and gloves.
While the CDC and other health officials do not recommend masks or gloves for healthy people who don't ordinarily use them for their jobs, Walmart is making them available — as supplies permit — for associates who want to wear them.
The masks will arrive in 1-2 weeks. They will be high-quality masks, but not N95 respirators – which should be reserved for at-risk healthcare workers.
Walmart encourages anyone who would like to wear a mask or gloves at work to ask their supervisor for them, while keeping in mind that it is still possible to spread germs while wearing them.
6-20-100 Guidance
Finally, Walmart is also sharing a new framework with associates regarding healthy behaviors at work, based on three numbers: 6, 20, and 100.
6 feet is the amount of space people should keep from others, when possible, to maintain social distancing.
20 seconds is the amount of time people should take to wash their hands with soap and water.
And 100 is the temperature that someone should stay home with.
