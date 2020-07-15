Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, along with Sam’s Club will require customers to wear face masks or coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials have announced.
The change will go into effect on Monday, July 20.
“We know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” Walmart and Sam’s Club officials said in a statement Wednesday morning.
In the statement, officials said about 65 percent of the company's more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings.
That would include Louisiana, which as of Monday is under a statewide mask mandate from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Walmart and Sam's Club stores will place signage in the front of stores to let people know of the new requirement. All stores will also utilize single entrances.
In addition, stores will have a “health ambassador” stationed near the entrance to remind people of the new rule. The ambassador, who will wear a black polo shirt, will receive “special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers.”
Walmart and Sam’s Club leaders said they are currently considering different solutions for customers who don’t wear masks when this requirement takes effect on July 20.
At Sam’s Clubs, complimentary masks will be provided if the member doesn’t have one. Members will also be able purchase masks in the club.
Although no federal mandate to wear a mask exists, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says everyone "should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public." The CDC said "face coverings are meant to protect other people."
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” officials said. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC.
“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”
There are four Walmart shopping centers in Livingston Parish: Denham Springs (904 S. Range Avenue and 25820 LA-16); Watson (34025 LA-16); and Walker (28270 Walker South Road).
There is also a Sam’s Club in Denham Springs (201 Bass Pro Blvd.).
To read the entire statement from Walmart and Sam’s Club, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.