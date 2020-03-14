In order to meet with increased demand, one of the world's largest retailers is making a switch.
Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, a press release from their corporate headquarters said. Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.
The changes will take effect Sunday. Mar. 15.
"I could not be prouder of our associates and what they continue to accomplish for our customers," Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer said. "I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need."
Associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and Walmart's supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.
"As a reminder, we have a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at this unprecedented time," the release said.
To our associates, thank you for your incredible work during this time," Smith said. "I know it hasn’t always been easy, but your entire Walmart family is so proud of what you are doing and the important difference you are making, both for your neighbors and for your country."
