To lessen the size of crowds amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Walmart announced it will start limiting the number of customers allowed in its stores starting on Saturday, April 4.
The company said employees will only allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space, which equals roughly 20 percent of a store’s usual capacity, according to a press release.
To manage the restriction, store associates will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted.
Once a store reaches capacity, customers will be asked to stand in lines outside of the store at a social distance of 6 feet apart. They’ll then be admitted inside on a “one person out, one person in” basis.
When customers check out, they’ll be directed to exit through a different door than they entered to lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.
All aisles will be marked as one-way thoroughfares to limit contact between customers. Some stores may also begin selling only essential items.
