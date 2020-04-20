Walmart adjusted store hours, limited customer numbers in stores on a square foot basis, took the temperature of every associate coming to work, and offered masks and gloves for all associates.
They also extended emergency leave policy.
Starting today, per Centers of Disease Control guidelines, Walmart stores will expand their gloves and mask policy to be a requirement. This includes regular Walmart stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, Neighborhood Walmarts, and their corporate offices.
According to Walmart, the policy has evolved as the CDC has shifted their recommendations to reflect wearing masks in public to help curb the spread of the virus. While most states do not mandate the use of face coverings in public, the CDC has reported that recent studies show a significant portion of individuals with the virus lack symptoms and can transmit the virus.
"With this knowledge, we believe it is simply in everyone's best interest to use masks or face coverings to curb the spread of this disease," the release said.
Walmart also announced that they would be extending their emergency leave policy through the month of May for employees.
They also reiterated the mitigation efforts for both customers and employees:
- Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Disinfect common surfaces at home and work
- 10 or less at any public gathering, preferably no gatherings at all
- Stay six feet away from others in public places
- Control cough and sneezing with elbow or tissue
- Stay home if sick and utilize telehealth to contact your doctor
- Stay home unless visiting doctor, pharmacy, or grocery store
Livingston Parish residents have issued warnings and complaints on social media regarding Walmart, as stores "look packed" according to posts. According to Walmart coronavirus guidelines, 5 customers are allowed per 1,000 square feet. The Watson Walmart, which is slightly smaller than the Denham Springs location, clocks in at 156,000 square feet - which means 780 customers could be in the Watson location at any given time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.