In order to stop the spread, you have to find where it’s spreading.
At least that’s the hope.
On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards revealed the state’s strategy “moving forward” for test surging regarding the novel coronavirus, spending a great deal of time outlining plans for contact tracing that will occur for the foreseeable future.
Contact tracing, a form of investigative healthcare in which a caller tries to determine where a COVID-19 positive person may be spreading the disease, will be “critical” when the state begins reopening the economy and lessening stay-at-home restrictions, Edwards and health officials have repeatedly said.
Along with contact tracing, the state will administer 200,000 COVID-19 tests a month starting in May — which equates to 43 out of every 1,000 residents — to “stay ahead of the virus.”
One week before his current stay-at-home order ends, Edwards said the state plans to increase its current pool of contract tracers from 70 to 250 and hire as many as 700 contact tracers in four weeks “if needed.”
This week, the Louisiana Department of Health signed a contract with Accenture and Salesforce to manage Louisiana’s contact tracing process, using two Louisiana-based call centers “with 100 percent Louisiana agents.”
The training for these contact tracers will be managed by LSU’s Stephenson Disaster Management Institute. While hiring will be statewide, the initial locations for the call centers are based in the Lafayette and New Orleans areas.
To apply, email ContactTracing@La.gov.
“Contact tracing is a key part of our strategy for moving the state forward, as it will allow us to determine who has been exposed and is at the highest risk for becoming sick, get them tested and keep them isolated from others,” Edwards said in a statement Friday night.
In contact tracing, trained public health professionals (contact tracers) work with patients to help them recall everyone they’ve had “close contact” with during the time they may have been infectious. The tracers then warn these exposed individuals (contacts) of their potential exposure “as rapidly and sensitively as possible.”
Contacts are provided with information to understand their risk and are encouraged to monitor themselves for illness. In most cases, the contacts are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days, regardless if they’re showing symptoms or not.
According to guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), “close contact” would pertain to family members, members in the household, partners, or people who have been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.
While some have voiced concerns about contract tracing infringing on their individual liberties, Dr. Alex Billioux of the Louisiana Department of Health said the information will be “kept private.”
“We know that sounds scary, ‘People are tracking my movements,’ but this is to help you. This is to protect you,” he said.
The contact tracers will have to meet certain criteria, according to Billioux.
Contact tracers must have graduated high school, feel comfortable having a telephone conversation with someone and also entering data. They must be compassionate, able to protect and honor patient privacy, and complete “a very detailed training session.”
The first group of contact tracers, around 250 team members, will begin training the week of May 11, with services available to the state by May 15, the final day of Edwards’ current stay-at-home order.
“Contact tracing is crucial but it alone will not get us past this pandemic,” said LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney Phillips in a statement. “No matter how many contact tracers we have, if individuals who are contacted by these contact tracers do not self-isolate then we will not succeed. We can get past this but only if we all do our part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.