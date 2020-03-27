Deputy Marshal Darryl Averett (left) receives the "Peace Officer of the Year" award for the Denham Springs Marshal's Office during the 45th Annual Denham Springs Kiwanis Club Raymond D'Armond "Peace Officer of the Year" Awards Banquet. Also pictured (from left): Levi Russell and Denham Springs Marshal Joe Shumate.

Schumate was recently placed in the hospital with COVID-19.