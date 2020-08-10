American Idol winner Laine Hardy performed the national anthem prior to the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 9.
Due to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hardy’s performance of the national anthem was virtual.
In the video, which was televised on NBCSN, Hardy sang the national anthem in front of a swampy background. Hardy, who was also wearing a white NASCAR T-shirt, kept a hand over his heart as he sang.
Sunday marked the second time Hardy, a 2018 graduate of French Settlement High, has performed the national anthem at a major sporting event, following his rendition in the New Orleans Superdome prior to the Saints-Vikings NFL playoff game in January.
“I can’t believe I’m getting to sing the National anthem before a NASCAR race,” Hardy said in a statement through Monarch Publicity last week.
Hardy wrapped up the second leg of his virtual tour with an online show last Thursday. The tour, which started in April, is being held to celebrate the release of Hardy’s first original music since winning American Idol two seasons ago.
So far, the 19-year-old singer has released “Ground I Grew Up On,” “Let There Be Country,” and most recently “Tiny Town,” which are all influenced by Hardy’s upbringing on the bayou in Livingston Parish.
The three singles were produced by Michael Knox — who has worked with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church — and all include acoustic tracks. Hardy’s music is available on all streaming platforms via Buena Vista Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings.
The virtual tour has netted more than 2 million views since April.
“Y’alls support means so much to me and I hope you had a good time,” Hardy said in a social media post. “We’re gunna try to do another again soon.”
To watch Hardy’s performance of the national anthem, click here.
