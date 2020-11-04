The Watson Branch of the Livingston Parish Library will close temporarily after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement via social media.
The library system, which has five branches scattered across the parish, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. No other LPL branches were mentioned as needing to close.
“Due to a positive COVID-19 test of a staff member, the Watson Branch will close temporarily beginning Wednesday, November 4,” the library system said. “Stay tuned to our website and social media channels for more information.”
This marks the first COVID-19 related closure at the library since July, when three branches were closed after staff members either tested positive or had the threat of COVID-19 exposure.
The Livingston Parish Library system entered Phase Three in its reopening plan on Sept. 14, which saw branches return to normal hours of operation.
For patrons of the Watson Branch, the LPL Digital Library remains available at www.mylpl.info/DigitalLibrary.
