Even though she’s certain it’ll wash away on Easter Sunday, Mendi Robinson wanted to spread a message of hope.
So on Good Friday, she got to work.
It took Robinson about four hours to complete her Easter-themed driveway chalk art, which depicts Jesus Christ on the cross while referencing the famous Bible passage from Isaiah 53:5 that reads, “By his wounds, we are healed.”
At one point, Robinson, who lives in Watson, had to scrub it with a wet rag and start over because it “wasn’t big enough.”
“I had nothing but time on my hands,” she said. “It was Good Friday and I wanted to do something fitting for the day.”
Like it is for pretty much everyone across the country, this is as different an Easter as any in recent memory due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which reached more than 20,000 reported cases in Louisiana on Saturday.
Typically a time for big church services and large family gatherings — not to mention crawfish boils in Louisiana — this year’s Easter will be remembered as the holiday people were told to stay away from each other, not come together.
“Things are definitely different,” said Robinson, who normally invites family and friends over for crawfish after attending service at Live Oak United Methodist Church.
To pass the time, Robinson and her family have recently taken to driveway chalk art, an activity that’s drawing many families together as schools and businesses are closed to the public. In fact, Robinson said chalk is on her grocery list “every week.”
“It’s just something fun for us to do,” said Robinson, who has an art background as the creative director for Lamar Advertising. “My daughter will do something, then it rains and washes away and we do something else. I’ll help my son do something, then it’ll wash away and we do another thing. It’s just a way for us to get out and do something together.”
Since meteorologists are predicting heavy rain coming into south Louisiana on Sunday, Robinson is pretty sure her depiction of the cross will wash away before Easter is over.
But if it does, she already has a good idea of what her next project will be.
“I think I need to do the resurrection next,” she said with a laugh.
