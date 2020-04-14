Most deaths from COVID-19 take place about 11 days after the onset of symptoms, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, according to analysis referenced by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Edwards shared the new information in a statement released Tuesday, the same day Louisiana suffered its highest single-day jump in reported deaths to date.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 129 new deaths — nearly double the previous mark for largest single-day increase in fatalities — to push the statewide death toll over 1,000.
There are now 48 parishes reporting at least one death, bringing the statewide total to 1,013, including four in Livingston Parish.
“That’s 1,013 people who are someone’s mother, father, sister, or brother or child or aunt or uncle,” Edwards said in a statement. “They are our neighbors, friends and coworkers. They are more than just a number on a report or graph, and as our fellow Louisianans, we all grieve alongside their families.”
Edwards said that analysis shows that most deaths come 11.2 days after the onset of symptoms, “which is why we must look at long-term data and trends.” The deaths are even more prevalent in those with health inequities and underlying chronic conditions.
According to the Department of Health’s latest figures, 59 percent of Louisiana residents who have died from COVID-19 were African Americans, though they make up only 33 percent of the state’s population. Comparatively, 30 percent of Louisiana residents who have died from the coronavirus were white.
The Department of Health has also reported that 59 percent of those who died from the disease had hypertension (abnormally high blood pressure). Diabetes is the second-leading underlying health condition found in Louisiana’s COVID-19 deaths (38 percent), followed by chronic kidney disease (22 percent).
In his statement, Edwards continued to stress the importance for people to follow his “stay at home” order, which currently runs through April 30. On Monday, the governor voiced displeasure at reports of citizens violating mitigation measures over Easter weekend.
According to Edwards, Louisiana dropped from a “C” to a “D” in the “Social Distancing Scoreboard” compiled by Unacast, which uses GPS cellular data to show how people are moving around and following social distancing and “stay at home” orders, which experts have said are the best ways to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
While Louisiana in recent days has been improving its trajectory in regards to medical capacity and overall case count, Edwards said that would quickly change if people stop following mitigation measures “as they had been.”
On Tuesday, the number of hospital admissions and COVID-19 patients on ventilators dropped while the number of cases rose by less than 600 for the third straight day, all according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
“The reason we are trending in the right direction and slowing the growth… is because of the social distancing and hygiene practices and the ‘stay at home’ order,” Edwards said. “All it takes to have a spike and go back the other direction is for too many people to violate the order. I’m asking everyone to do better.”
(Editor’s Note: Not every death reported Tuesday occurred within 24 hours, Edwards said, saying reporting to the state “may take several days.”)
