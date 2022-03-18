Phased reopening plans, early-morning temperature checks, social distancing in buses and classrooms, and high quarantine numbers have defined Louisiana schools over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And this week, those issues came to an end.

With Gov John Bel Edwards lifting the public health emergency that has been in place since March 2020, schools locally and statewide have largely returned to normal operations, a welcome sign for students, faculty, administrators, and parents alike.

Edwards’ latest proclamation expired Wednesday, two days after he said in his State of the State Address that he would not be renewing it. Though Edwards said he “will not hesitate” to issue another public health emergency if the need arises, he cited the recent improvements in new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations as proof the state is ready to move forward.

Superintendent Joe Murphy discussed the end of the public health emergency during Thursday’s meeting of the Livingston Parish School Board. Murphy read into the minutes a letter he penned to the Livingston Parish community earlier this week, saying he was “most thankful” that the governor lifted the proclamation that had been in place for 24 consecutive months.

“We are turning the page, we are closing that book, and we are moving forward,” Murphy said. “Thank you to every one of you who helped us get through this.”

Murphy’s comments came just over two years after Edwards shocked the state when he closed all K-12 schools in an attempt to slow the virus, which at the time had reached 33 cases in Louisiana.

All told, more than 1.2 million cases have been reported in the state, along with roughly 17,000 deaths. In Livingston Parish, those figures have surpassed 37,000 cases and 450 deaths.

With a slew of mitigation measures in place, schools were forced to adapt to “the new normal” when campuses reopened in August 2020. Livingston Parish schools were among the first to welcome students back after the five-month layoff.

But it wasn’t easy.

A phased reopening plan, determined by the phase Edwards had set for the state, drew much criticism from parents and employees alike. Parents argued against the hybrid model of learning and the mask mandate, while teachers spoke out against the heavier workload that was being placed on their shoulders through combined in-person and virtual instruction.

District leaders, however, maintained their decisions were determined by being able to teach as many students as possible under the limiting circumstances.

Confusion erupted as parents and students tried to master digital learning platforms such as Google Classroom, SeeSaw, or Microsoft Teams; hand sanitizer stations were added through campuses; and mostly masked students were forced to remain in static groups for the entire school day.

Tensions boiled over in School Board meetings and eventually led to a sick-out day organized by dozens of teachers, one of multiple districts that endured such a protest.

And amid all the debate, hundreds of students and staff members were forced to quarantine for being labeled “close contacts” of positive COVID-19 cases.

Murphy recalled the difficulty of the “long two-year period” in his letter to the public, saying there were many “restless days and nights reviewing decrees and mandates [and] searching for ways to navigate this unfamiliar… pathway.”

He acknowledged that, at times, “the best option created heavy burdens for many individuals with almost unrealistic expectations.”

But there was one constant among all the decisions, he said — the 26,000 students in Livingston Parish.

“Throughout this concerning and uncertain time, there has been one thing that has remained clear: Our district has acted with the clear purpose and clarity of benefitting the overall well-being of our children,” Murphy wrote.

“Decisions that were made over the last two years may remain open to debate as to whether they should be repeated, but there is no question as to WHY those decisions were made at that time – because they reflected the best options for our children.”

Murphy described the effort to educate students amid the pandemic as “Herculean,” heaping praise on students, staff, parents and the entire community. He said the letter was not meant to revisit the challenges but rather to show appreciation for the “gracious support, patience, and long-suffering that [allowed] our system to move forward in even the most difficult of times.”

“Livingston Parish’s people have once again demonstrated resolve and resilience in all that they do,” Murphy said. “It has taken a community of believers – and doers – dedicated to the well-being of their families, their neighbors, and their greater community to get through this challenge and be stronger for it.

“My words cannot fully express the gratitude and admiration I hold for the people of Livingston Parish. It is my hope that you will accept my heartfelt ‘Thank You’ and that God may continue to bless our parish and this school district and give us the opportunity to make a positive difference in all that we do.”