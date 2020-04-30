Pre-K and kindergarten registration has become “a hot topic” in recent weeks, so Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy wanted to set the record straight.

Registration for both of those grade levels is scheduled to begin June, and he’s pretty confident that won’t change.

“We are confident that if we’re still under these same restrictions, we can make it work,” Murphy said.

Murphy made that announcement to a group of business leaders during a recorded roundtable discussion organized by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, which uploaded the video to its Youtube channel on April 29.

During the discussion, Murphy talked about a wide range of topics, such as pupil progression and retention, grading, graduation ceremonies, and summer school, all of which are being affected to some degree by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He also made sure to include the dates for Pre-K and kindergarten registration to clear up any confusion.

“Registration is a hot topic,” the superintendent said.

(To view the entire video, click here.)

In response to Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision to ban students from school campuses for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, the Livingston Parish school district released its end-of-the-year schedule last week, which included the district’s new dates for Pre-K and kindergarten registration.

According to the documents, Phase 1 of Pre-K registration will be held from June 1-5, with determination letters for Phase 1 applicants being mailed June 15. Applications to fill any available seats from Phase 1 will be accepted beginning June 22.

Pending the state’s guidelines amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, applications can be completed at the child’s home-based school campuses or emailed directly to the school. If the child’s home-based school does not have a Pre-K class, parents may apply at another school, according to the district.

Information regarding specific dates, times, and procedures for each school will be posted on the LPPS Pre-K/Early Childhood webpage and on each school’s web page after May 4, at https://lpearlychildhood.wixsite.com/lpearlychildhood.

Kindergarten registration will open beginning June 1. Pending the state’s guidelines, applications can be completed at the child’s home-based school campus or emailed directly to the school (beginning the week of June 1).

Information regarding specific dates, times, and procedures will be posted on the LPPS website, www.lpsb.org, and on each school’s web page after May 4.

​For more information regarding Pre-K registration, email earlychildhood@lpsb.org or call (225) 686-4302 or (225) 686-4265.

For more information regarding kindergarten registration, parents are told to contact their home-based school through phone, email, or social media.

(For more information, click here.)