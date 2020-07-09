Mask wearing is the new normal.

But Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn’t envision it becoming a new law.

Speaking to reporters this week, Edwards said he is “not currently contemplating” issuing a statewide mask-wearing mandate, though he “fully supports” parishes and cities that have enacted their own.

Face masks have been touted by health experts as a way to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which officials agree spreads through respiratory droplets produced when coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, and touching an object or surface with the virus on it before touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Though a face mask doesn’t eliminate the spread of COVID-19, State Health Officer Dr. Jimmy Guidry said in a recent press conference it can “effectively block the spread.”

“Wearing a cloth mask does work,” Guidry said.

Multiple states, including neighboring Texas, have enacted their own mask-wearing mandates to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In Louisiana, mask-wearing is required by all employees of businesses who deal directly with the public, according to the stipulations under Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan. In addition, mask mandates have been issued in Orleans, Jefferson, and East Baton Rouge parishes, as well as in Kenner and Shreveport.

Most local governments, including Livingston Parish, have not issued mask mandates, and most of the public has even decried them as an invasion of personal rights.

Edwards said he’s leaving it up to local governments to decide whether they will mandate mask wearing, which he said is consistent with guidance from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

However, he pointed out he “can’t be more clear” about what people should do, even if they're not being forced to do it.

“Whether we have a mandate or not, we can’t be more clear in the messaging we’ve been communicating about the need to comply with these mitigation measures,” he said.

“If you’re interested in opening our economy as much as possible, you have an interest in wearing the mask. We know that a central part, probably the single most important thing people can do, is wear a mask.”

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,843 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 71,994 to date.

That’s the 10th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day — including the fifth time the state has reported at least 1,800 since July 1 — continuing the state’s recent spike in case growth.

And after dropping as low as No. 10 in the nation in cases per capita, Louisiana has climbed back to No. 5 as of Wednesday.

Edwards described the state’s current spike in new cases as “more even” than the initial outbreak back in March and April, when the New Orleans area was fueling the virus’ early spread.

Now, rapid case growth is being felt across the entire state, particularly among young people this time, and officials are starting to see numbers “that rival” the virus’ peak in Louisiana in early April.

To make matters worse: More than 90 percent of the new cases in recent weeks were the result of community spread, meaning they didn’t come from congregate settings such as nursing homes.

And while testing has certainly increased over the last two months, the state’s positivity rate continues to, as well, meaning the rapid case growth isn’t the result of a surge in testing.

Edwards referred to the current situation as a “statewide epidemic.”

“No matter how you slice and dice the numbers to put it bluntly COVID-19 is probably more present, more rampant in Louisiana today than it has ever been,” he said.

The Baton Rouge area has become one of three “hot spots” in the nation where the federal government is helping to implement a temporary “surge” in testing. Four new testing stations opened in the area this week, and all are invited to get a free test.

The goal is to test 5,000 people a day among the four sites for a total of 60,000 over the 12 days they’re in operation.

While the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals ticked down slightly on Wednesday, it rose again by 20 on Thursday to bring the statewide total to 1,042 — almost double from mid-June.

Additionally, ventilator usage surpassed 100 this week for the first time since May 28. Ventilator usage reached a peak of 571 in early April but had steadily dwindled to as low as 67 on June 9 before slowly rising to 110 statewide as of Thursday.

Before yielding the podium to Dr. Alex Billioux, Edwards made a final plea to Louisianans regarding mask-wearing.

“We simply have to wear our masks,” he said. “Everything that we in this country have learned about the disease indicates that mask usage is incredibly important to cut down the rate of infections.”