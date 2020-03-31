The last thing Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks wants to do is close the parish’s waterways.
But if there are parties or large gatherings on the water — such as the one reported last weekend on the Tickfaw River — his hand may be forced.
“I don’t want to do that, but we have to do whatever it takes to try to get people to understand this is serious, serious business,” Ricks said.
Ricks made that statement during an interview with ActionNews17 Tuesday morning, shortly before the Louisiana Department of Health announced a 30-percent increase in positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, to bring the statewide total to 5,237.
Over the weekend, reports surfaced of a large gathering on a closed dock on the Tickfaw River, with one person telling WBRZ that there were “75 or more people gathered on the dock.” Gov. John Bel Edwards’ “stay at home” order bans public gatherings of 10 or more people.
Speaking Tuesday, Ricks said “the last thing” he wants to do is close the parish waterways and let “a few to ruin it for the others” who are complying. But Ricks, who earlier this month issued a declaration that “fully supports” Edwards’ order and call for social distancing, said he may have to close the waterways if people continue to congregate in large groups.
“If you put… 20 people on a party barge, you’re not honoring that 6 foot distance for sure, and you’re obviously touching things,” Ricks told ActionNews17. “We just can’t have that.”
For the most part, Ricks believes that the people of Livingston Parish are complying with the governor’s order, he told The News Tuesday afternoon. He also said he wants to keep the waterways open for people who use them “the right way.”
“The last thing I want to do is shut the waterways down,” he said. “I want them to remain open and people to use them if they’re following the governor’s order. We love the waterways here, but at the same time, we can’t have those big gatherings.”
(1) comment
So, responsible individuals, keeping their distance from others will pay the price for a few irresponsible reckless idiots. Why not ride and arrest the hooligans and lock them up for 30 days and that will put an end to it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.