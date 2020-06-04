People will soon be able to visit the Bayou State.
All Louisiana welcome centers will be open to out-of-state guests when the state enters Phase Two of reopening the economy in its ongoing recovery from the novel coronavirus, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced Wednesday.
The state will enter Phase Two on Friday, June 5. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the new proclamation into law sometime Thursday.
Nungesser, the state’s top tourism official, said welcome centers will be limited to 10 people at a time and all employees will be required to wear face masks. Centers will also be cleaned “many times a day” to limit the spread of the virus.
As a token, welcome centers will distribute to visitors free “Feed Your Soul” face masks, which tie into the state’s tourism marketing campaign.
“We finally can welcome visitors back to Louisiana,” Nungesser said.
Welcome centers across the state have been closed, except for the restrooms, since March 16 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which struck Louisiana harder than most states in its initial outbreak.
At one time, Louisiana was reporting the second-most COVID-19 cases per capita in the country and the fastest growth rate in the world.
But the situation has improved drastically from where things stood two months ago, especially in the last three weeks as COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage continue to go down and daily case counts remain steady.
Louisiana entered Phase One of May 15, the same day the state’s stay-at-home order was lifted. Twenty-one days later, it’ll enter Phase Two, which will allow more businesses to reopen and ease restrictions on others already open.
Louisiana opened 18 state parks, all 18 state historic sites, and all nine state museum buildings for the move into Phase One, though out-of-state guests weren’t allowed at the time. To entice Louisianans to have a “staycation,” Nungesser’s office offered a special discount to anyone who booked overnight trips to a Louisiana state park.
They came in droves.
According to Nungesser, there have been 20,000 visitors to state parks in the last two weekends, the most since 2008. He said Louisiana people “really responded” to his office’s special — which gave a fourth night of stay free of charge to those who booked three nights at a state park.
“Louisiana people really responded to that special and booked every site we had available,” said Nungesser, adding that the recent boost will help offset the estimated $3.2 million lost in tourism due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Incredible numbers, and everybody did it in a safe manner,” he said.
Looking toward later in the year and next year, Nungesser said tourism officials are “leaning forward” to book conventions and conferences. He noted that Lake Charles was recently able to attract a trucking conference that was originally planned for Miami.
A “Louisiana lagniappe” plan including Louisiana seafood and live music is being offered as an enticement.
Though the state’s tourism industry saw a decline in revenue, Nungesser said he believes it will recover in no time.
“We’ll bounce back a lot quicker than other states,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.