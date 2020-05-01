Addison, Kennedy, and Cora Craig couldn’t wait to meet their baby brother.
So instead of waiting for him to come home from the hospital, they went to see him — albeit from a safe distance.
Amy and Justin Craig, of Denham Springs, welcomed their first son, Brock Andrew Craig, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on Friday, April 17.
The next day, Amy’s parents brought the three Craig girls — Addison 5, Kennedy, 4, and Cora, 2 — to the parking lot at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, where they caught a far-off glimpse of their new baby brother for the first time.
With help from their grandparents, the girls held up balloons and a sign that read, “We Love You Brock.”
Amy, who didn’t know about the visit from her daughters beforehand, said she broke down when she saw her girls jumping up and down from her hospital window. Though it wasn’t the visit they had preferred, it turned into an even more unforgettable moment for the entire family.
“I started crying,” Amy told The News. “I was so excited. The girls really wanted to be there, so whenever they spotted us in the window, they got all excited and started jumping and screaming and clapping. It was a big deal for them to do that.
“We were thinking it was gonna be a sad thing, but it ended up being so much fun for them.”
The story of the Craig family has since gone viral and was recently featured on “Good Morning America.” Amy said her daughters are enjoying “all the attention” they’ve received, but they’re enjoying their little brother even more.
“They’ve been great with him,” she said. “They want him all the time. I never get a chance to hold him because between the three of them, one of them usually has him if he’s awake. They’re just really enjoying him right now.”
