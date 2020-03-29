The lack of ventilators in Louisiana amid the novel coronavirus pandemic keeps Gov. John Bel Edwards up at night, he told a national audience Sunday morning.
During his segment on the CBS telecast of “Face the Nation,” Edwards continued to stress the dire situation Louisiana — which reached 3,540 positive cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday — finds itself in with regards to healthcare infrastructure, specifically ventilator availability.
Edwards told moderator Margaret Brennan that of the 12,000 ventilators he has requested, either from the national stockpile or commercial manufacturers/vendors, the state has thus far received 192 — or 0.016 percent.
“That is inadequate to the task because if we stay on this present growth curve we’re on, we believe we’ll exceed capacity in New Orleans [in the first week of April], Edwards said.
There are now 1,127 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, including 380 who are on ventilators, according to the Department of Health. Edwards told Brennan he has not had any assurance from the White House whether the state’s request would be granted, “but we continue to press the case.”
Given the rapid growth of the virus, Edwards has said models show Region 1 — consisting of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines parishes — running out of ventilators by April 2 and bed space by April 8.
While the state awaits approval from the national stockpile in regards to more ventilators, Edwards said officials are “identifying every breathing machine” that can be converted or modified into a ventilator.
“We’re looking at trying to source ventilators that would typically be used in the EMT area as opposed to hospital rooms,” he said. “We’re also looking to see what ventilators we could use to potentially service more than one patient at a time.”
“We’re doing everything we can. This is the biggest issue in the near term… and it’s the one thing that keeps me up at night right now.”
Edwards also discussed N95 surgical masks, which he said is costing the state “four and five times the normal costs.” The governor said the state distributed 110,000 masks it received Saturday, even acknowledging that the personal protective equipment (PPE) situation “appears to be getting a little bit better.”
But it remains a challenge, Edwards said.
“Everyone is paying more for these items than we would’ve paid several weeks ago,” he said. “It’s a function of supply and demand. I do believe there is some price gouging going on as well, and I hope that gets investigated.”
At one point during the interview, Brennan questioned Edwards about Mardi Gras, which many pundits have pointed to as the biggest reason the novel coronavirus was “seeded” so heavily in the New Orleans area, which is experiencing the most drastic number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.
In his answer, Edwards said “not one person at the state or federal government” recommended cancelling Mardi Gras or any event across the nation at that time. Fat Tuesday was Feb. 25, or 13 days before Louisiana confirmed its first positive case.
Speaking to Brennan, Edwards repeated his stance on the issue, saying he is more concerned at the moment with slowing the spread of the virus than what caused it in his home state.
“We’ll know what role Mardi Gras played in seeding this virus later, but right now, that’s not our focus,” he said. “We can’t do anything about what happened or didn’t happen yesterday. We’re focused on building our capacity to deliver healthcare in the short-term and slowing the spread of this virus.”
On Sunday, Edwards is scheduled to join New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in New Orleans for a walk-through of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which will be used to help coronavirus patients who no longer need to be hospitalized recover.
